Harrison Ford, injured while filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison ford, one month after turning 79, is giving everything in the filming of the still known as’Indiana Jones 5‘. So much so that we just went through our first production scare.

“In the course of rehearsals for a fight scene, Harrison Ford suffered an injury that affected his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson said. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as necessary in the coming weeks.”

Eleven years after the return of the archaeologist in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘(2008), and for the first time see without Steven Spielberg at the controls, the person in charge of filming this new installment is being James mangold that, without its star, continues the work in the hope of having Ford back on set as soon as possible.

Responsible for titles as varied as’Copland‘(1997),’Interrupted innocence‘ (1999), ‘Identity‘(2003),’On the tightrope‘(2005),’Logan‘(2017) and the recent’Le Mans ’66‘(2019), the director has a luxury cast to which they have already joined Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads mikkelsen, Boyd holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson Y Thomas Kretschmann.

With Jonathan Kasdan as author of the script, and soundtrack of the indispensable John williams, the planned release date for ‘Indiana Jones 5‘takes us to July 29, 2022.

