It transpired that the actor Harrison Ford He is again involved in problems with the authorities who are investigating the incident while maneuvering a airplane.

The actor Hollywoodense mistakenly crossed a track where another aircraft was going to land, so now the federal authorities have taken letters in the matter and are investigating the fact as reported by official sources and a representative of the actor.

The description of the events indicates that Ford He was maneuvering the controls of a small plane at Hawthorne Airport in the area of The AngelsHe subsequently crossed the runway after mishearding an instruction from air traffic controllers (ATC).

He immediately acknowledged the error and apologized to the ATC for the error, “says the statement by publicist Ina Treciokas. “No one was injured and there was never a danger of collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration without naming Ford, Released in a statement that a two-seater plane Aviat Husky crossed the runway while another aircraft was performing a maneuver known as touch-and-go.

This maneuver is usually used for pilots who are in the learning phase. The other plane was about 800 meters (half a mile) away, according to the FAA.

As described by the actor of the famous character of Han Solo in the saga of “Star wars“that his flight was only to” maintain validity and ability on the plane. “

The legendary actor of 77 years He usually flies planes and helicopters, it is worth mentioning that he has a good record as an aviator, with a few incidents over the years.

The most recent was when it flew low over a airplane with 116 people, moments before landing on a taxiway at another southern California airport in 2017.

In the year 2015 the mishap was somewhat more serious since he ended up injured with an emergency landing with a plane from the time of the WWII on a golf course after engine failure.

As for the recent mishap, the investigation conducted determined that the actor was not guilty of the incident.

