Harrison Ford arrives in the UK to begin filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The last time we saw Harrison Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones was in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, the fourth installment of the saga. The fans were not very happy after seeing the film, but now there is the opportunity to come back with ‘Indiana Jones 5’, whose production will begin this summer.

The first time we saw him with his characteristic whip and his hat was in ‘Indiana Jones in Search of the Lost Ark’, which takes place in 1936. Then came ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, set a year before the first. Then “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” were added, located in 1938; and ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, which was set sometime around the 60’s. Therefore, It is speculated that the film that will be launched in the coming months could be developed in that same decade.

In the fourth installment Ford had already passed 60 years, which suggested that we would not see the actor again performing the difficult maneuvers of the adventurer. And much less did we expect that he would return with almost 80 years. The one who has decided to get off the car is the director Steven Spielberg, who after directing the four previous installments, has given the relief to James Mangold. Spielberg will remain as executive producer. The script is developed from the work of David Koepp and Jonathan Kasdan. For the rewriting Mangold has enlisted the help of brothers Jeremy Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

The last one definitely?

This is expected to be the film that puts an end to the saga, at least in the hands of Harrison Ford. For his part, his arrival in the United Kingdom was made official with an Instagram photo accompanied by a whiskey.

Filming is scheduled to begin next week. Whether the actor’s age will influence his role remains to be seen, but we know Hollywood has enough technology to rejuvenate you as it would happen with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in ‘The Irishman’. On the other hand, all the weight of the plot will not fall on Ford’s shoulders, as he will be accompanied by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Ketschmann. At the moment we do not know anything about the plot.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.