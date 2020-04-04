AURORA, Colorado, USA (AP) – Shelby Harris would rather be grateful than count the millions of dollars she lost.

“I’m just happy to have a job. There are millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of this, “the sixth-year defensive tackle on the coronavirus pandemic said during a conference call on Friday.

A week ago, the player agreed to return to the Denver Broncos with a favorable agreement for the team.

Harris’ one-year contract is for $ 2.5 million and an additional $ 750,000 in potential bonuses. This is just a small increase from the payment he received last year and is the Broncos’ most surprising deal during a hectic period of free agency transactions.

Rather, the Broncos were expected to break up with Harris after last season. Harris was poised to earn an estimated $ 9 million annually on the open market after making six sacks, the most of his career, and leading defensive line members in the league, with nine passes deflected in 2019.

But last month, the NFL banned team negotiators from personally meeting free agents and college prospects as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

With the ban on usual touring, meeting and dining, now replaced by Skype and Zoom interactions, the market was narrowed for lower-level free agents like Harris and his former partner Derek Wolfe, who signed for a year and $ 3 million with Baltimore shortly after Harris agreed to Denver.

When asked about this situation, Harris recalled the millions of workers who have been laid off as the virus sinks the global economy.

“I can’t be bothered about how things happen … when there are many people in the world and in the United States who cannot say they have a job because they lost it because of the pandemic,” said Harris. “I’m just happy to say I have a job”

Pre-season training has already been postponed; Baseball, basketball, and ice hockey are on hold, and there are people who even wonder if there will be a football season in the fall.

“I think there will eventually be,” Harris said. “No matter how much longer this lasts, here I am. It is the whole, not the individual. I am worried that people will infect my grandmother, my mother, and my family. I think the most important thing right now is to focus on social distancing. I also believe that we should thank the nurses, the doctors and the paramedics and everyone who has an essential job. ”