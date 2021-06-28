Harris English, Travelers champion after an eternal tiebreaker

The American Harris English it took six and a half hours of play and eight playoff holes to finally get the title of tournament champion this Sunday Travelers Championship, of the PGA Tour, by surpassing his compatriot Kramer hickok, after both had concluded the fourth round tied with a record of 267 hits (-13).

Both then had to play eight extras to define the new champion, who recognized at the end of the tournament that all parts of his body hurt, but he was able to have enough concentration to achieve victory before darkness had forced the competition to be suspended. .

“It’s hard to stay mentally at it”, declared English after winning an eight-hole playoff, tied for the second longest sudden death in PGA Tour history.

Both players birdied the last hole in regulation to force the tiebreaker, which is second only to the sudden death of 11 holes at the 1949 Motor City Open, when Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff were declared co-winners by mutual agreement due to obscurity. Four other tournaments have reached an eighth hole of sudden death.

The eight-hole tie was a record for the tournament, which was seven holes in 1961 (Ted Kroll) and again at 62 (Bob Goalby), when it was known as the Insurance City Open.

Was the second win this year and fourth career win for English, which finished third at the US Open last week and fourth at the pandemic-delayed US Open in September. English, 31, won $ 1,368,000 in cash, 500 FedEx Cup points, and was second. in the classification.

English made an 8.5 meter putt on the 72nd hole to emerge from a tie of three and finish with a cumulative 267 (-13). He then headed onto the course to keep warm in case Hickok, who was minus 12 with two holes to play, could catch him. The 29-year-old Texan, who has not won on the PGA Tour, failed to convert a 11.8-meter birdie putt on the 17th, but scored a 2.75-meter birdie in the eighteenth to equal English.

They played the 18th hole again, twice, and beat it again, twice. They continued with the number 17, then 18, then 17, then 18, and 18 again so that they were all even. Hickok threw two long birdie putts that would have won it; On the sixth hole of the playoffs, English missed a 2.14-meter birdie putt to win.

The crowd on the 18th green chanted “Kramer!” And he made the wave while waiting for the golfers to head to the tee and back.

On the last trip down the 400.51-meter par 4, the seventh of the day and the tenth of the weekend, Hickok took his second shot 8.53 meters from the pin and hit two putts. English put his approach 4.87 away and made a decisive birdie.

The australian Marc leishman finished third with a record of the fourth round of 64 strokes (-6) and accumulated of 268 (-12), while the Mexican Abraham He highlighted his best record of the tournament, 65 (-5), which gave him an accumulated 269 (-11), which allowed him to be in the fight for the title throughout the day.

The Chilean Joaquin Niemann with a record of 68 (-2), accumulated 276 strokes (-4) and shared the 36th position with 10 other players. While the Mexican Carlos Ortiz He repeated the record of the third round with 71 strokes (+) and a cumulative 277 (-3) that allowed him to share the 47th position with six other players.

Tiebreaker (eight holes, par 32)

1. Harris English (United States) 31

2. Kramer Hickok (United States) 32

Classification after 72 holes

1. Harris English (United States) 267 (67-68-67-65)

1. Kramer Hickok (United States) 267 (63-69-68-67)

3. Marc Leishman (Australia) 268 (69-66-69-64)

4. Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 269 (72-66-66-65)

5. Kevin Kisner (United States) 270 (70-63-74-63)

5. Brooks Koepka (United States) 270 (69-67-69-65)

5. Hank Lebioda (United States) 270 (69-68-67-66)

5. Brian Harman (United States) 270 (68-68-67-67)

5. Brice Garnett (United States) 270 (65-68-69-68)

10. Beau Hossler (United States) 271 (65-70-72-64)

10. Sepp Straka (Austria) 271 (66-70-69-66)

10. Jason Day (Australia) 271 (69-62-70-70)

…

25. Dustin Johnson (United States) 274 (79-68-65-71)