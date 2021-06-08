Harris dodges criticism for warning migrants

(Bloomberg) – United States Vice President Kamala Harris met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday after deflecting criticism from Republicans and one of the most prominent liberals in her own party, toward his work to curb migration from Central America to the United States.

Harris and the Mexican leader, known as AMLO, observed in Mexico City how officials from their respective governments signed an agreement to cooperate in development programs aimed at improving economic conditions in Central America.

“The United States and Mexico have a long-standing relationship, based on family,” as well as “shared borders, based on a shared history,” he said at the meeting. “I firmly believe that we are embarking on a new era.”

Harris is on his second day of travel to the region as part of his assignment to lead an effort by the United States Government to stem a record increase in the flow of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. On Tuesday, Harris defended his approach, saying in an interview with NBC News that “there will be no quick fix” to the flow of people to the southern US border.

The vice president rejected criticism from the Republican Party that she has not yet visited the border. “And I have not been to Europe,” he said in the interview. “I mean, I don’t understand your point. I do not rule out the importance of the border ”.

In underscoring the political challenge she faces, Harris was also criticized by Rep. Alejandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent New York Democrat, and human rights groups who expressed disappointment at her warning to migrants not to make the trip to the United States. .

On Monday, Harris visited Guatemala on Monday, where he met with President Alejandro Giammattei and announced several new initiatives to combat human trafficking and corruption, as well as to address the poverty and violence that US officials blame for the increased migration.

On Monday, during a press conference, he told potential migrants: “Don’t come,” warning that “if they come to our border, they will return to their places of origin.”

Previously, Biden and other Administration officials have made similar comments. At times they have tried to soften their warnings with a time element – “now” – suggesting that migrants might be welcome in the future.

The Mexican government limited press access to the meeting between Harris and AMLO, restricting coverage to five US journalists and allowing them to observe for about three minutes. In Sunday’s midterm elections, AMLO’s Morena party lost the supermajority in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies.

