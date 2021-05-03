Harris defeats Dimitrov after two and a half hours of fighting

The South African Lloyd Harris, 54th in the world, eliminated the Bulgarian in the first round of the 1,000 Masters in Madrid Grigor dimitrov, 17 of the ATP and thirteenth seed, which saved five match balls before falling for 6-3, 3-6 and 7-6 (5).

The two had never met on either side of the network and today they had more than two and a half hours to meet.

They tested each other in the first games, with some difficulty maintaining their services, until the South African broke for 5-3 and confirmed the set afterwards.

The Bulgarian, who arrived in Madrid after falling in the round of 16 of Monte Carlo against Rafael Nadal, gave up his serve again in the second quarter (1-2), but seemed to put an end to his crisis there: supported by an effective crossed backhand and in his best service he turned the scoreboard and was for the first time with an income loose, 5-2, which allowed him to close with 6-3.

Harris He requested medical assistance at the change of set, due to back discomfort, but continued to tute Dimitrov in the first bars, in which the best exchanges of the match were seen, until the South African broke in the fourth game (3-1 ).

The seventh, more than eight minutes long, fell on Harris’s side (5-2), which did not undermine Dimitrov’s fighting spirit, who surpassed in the next three match balls at serve. The new comeback of the Bulgarian took the sleeve to the tiebreaker game.

Harris soon worked another three match points and, although his rival saved the first two with his serves, he could not answer after a great right cross from the South African that ended the long clash.

Dimitrov continues to search for a title since winning the ATP finals in 2017. Harris, 24, with no titles in his record, will be the second-round rival of Australian Alex de Miñaur.

In other matches of the first round of the tournament, the American John isner defeated the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 and 7-6 (5) and the Russian Aslan Karatsev al French Ugo Humbert by 7-5 and 6-4. Karatsev will be the first rival of the Argentine Diego schwartzman, seventh seeded and exempt from the initial round.