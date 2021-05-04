Harris assures that the US “must respond” before the dismissal of judges in El Salvador

May 4, 2021

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, said Tuesday that her country “must respond” to the dismissal of magistrates in El Salvador.

He also specified that the independence of the judiciary is “critical” for the health of a democracy in the Latin American country.

“The Parliament of El Salvador acted to undermine the highest court in the nation, judicial independence is critical to the health of a democracy and to have a strong economy,” Harris said, affirming that the United States “must respond.”

With information from AFP

