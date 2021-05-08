Harris and López Obrador appeal for understanding to solve the migration crisis

15 minutes. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the vice president of the United States (USA), Kamala Harris, held a videoconference meeting this Friday in which they agreed to collaborate to better address the causes that caused the migration crisis in the border, in addition to investing in development in the countries of origin.

“Mexico is our closest neighbor and we share a border, but also the values ​​of dignity and respect, family ties and a common, extensive and complex history (…) Our countries face great challenges, the pandemic and its economic repercussions, as well as an increase in the number of migrants arriving at our common border, “said Harris in his speech.

Regarding this point, Harris said that “it is in our mutual interest” to offer “immediate relief” to the countries of the Northern Triangle – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Also, “address the root causes of migration.”

In the virtual meeting that both leaders held, they also showed a common predisposition to deal with other issues affecting the region. For example, violence, organized crime, the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, in addition to climate change.

“We believe that people do not want to leave their homes and if they do it is because they are threatened or because they do not have opportunities“said the US vice president.” It is in our mutual interest to address some of these fundamental causes and do so. “In that sense, she specified that it should be done not only bilaterally, but also seeking the support of the rest of the international partners.

I met virtually today with President @lopezobrador_. We agreed to work together to establish a strategic partnership to address root causes of migration, spur economic development, and expand security cooperation. I told the President I look forward to visiting Mexico on June 8. pic.twitter.com/djZBlAQXiV – Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 7, 2021

Next face-to-face meeting

After his intervention, Harris celebrated having spoken again with President López Obrador. He summoned him to meet personally on June 7. The vice president will travel to Mexico for a 2-day tour, which will also take her to Guatemala.

For his part, López Obrador stressed that President Joe Biden trusted Harris to coordinate immigration policies, synonymous with “that he cares a lot” about what is happening on the border that both countries share.

“Political, historical, friendship relations, sometimes differences, but we have a border that unites us of more than 3,000 kilometers and we have to seek understanding, not fight, “he added.

“We are going to continue to understand each other. We have many things in common and we agree with the policy that you are undertaking on immigration matters. We are going to help, you can count on us,” said the Mexican president.