Harriet Dart moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

The british Harriet Dart, number 143 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and fifty-five minutes by 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3 to Gabriela talaba, Romanian tennis player, number 210 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the British tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 53% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points. As for the Romanian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times and her effectiveness data is 65%, 2 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.