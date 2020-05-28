With its expressive face, feather necklace, and shades of black and gray, there is no denying that the harpy eagle is a striking creature.

If its distinctive look isn’t impressive enough, its height and span certainly are. The harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) is a powerful bird of prey that can reach more than a meter in height and weigh up to nine kilograms, according to National Geographic.

It is the largest eagle in the Western Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere, and the only species in the genus Harpia. Its habitat is the rain forest. Subspecies are not recognized.

In addition, the harpy eagle is the national bird of Panama and the symbolic species of Ecuador’s biological diversity. It is also the bird of the Colombian air force.

Geography

the harpy eagle is found mainly in South America, in countries such as Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru and northeast Argentina. The species is also found in areas of Mexico and Central America, although populations are much smaller.

Appearance

Its incredible size and unique appearance have made the harpy eagle a fairly popular figure on the Internet, where people marvel at its size.

In terms of appearance, its black, gray, and white feathers are identical in both males and females, with the feathers raised on its head giving the bird a mocking expression.

If the harpy eagle’s gothic look wasn’t fearsome enough, take note of its powerful claws. The hind claws are actually larger than a brown bear’s claws and are 12 centimeters long.

In fact, no other eagle has such large claws. With such power, it should come as no surprise that the harpy eagle is at the top of its food chain.

Photo: Barry b. doyle-getty

Harpy Eagle: feeding

What do harpy eagles eat? Their favorite preys are tree mammals such as various species of monkeys, sloths, coatis, etc. It also feeds on birds and reptiles, such as green iguanas, snakes, etc.

They rarely fly long distances. By preserving their energy, they have more than enough strength to collect small animals weighing up to seven kilos.

Silent hunters, they don’t vocalize much, these eagles sit for hours on a perch, waiting for a meal to pass. Able to fly up to 80 kilometers per hour, it is no problem for them to then descend and snatch the food from them.

Conservation status and threats

Unfortunately, the species is at risk due to further habitat loss due to development, logging, and agriculture. It is currently listed as Near Threatened by IUCN.

Since harpy eagles are monogamous and breed only one eagle every two years, even a slight decrease in numbers can hinder the recovery of the population.

