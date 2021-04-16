Harpy, a new free Twitter app with a unique design that you have to try

We tested Harpy, a totally free and open source Twitter app for Android mobiles.

There was a time when third-party Twitter clients were fashionable on Android. Applications like Fenix, Flamingo, Carbon, Talon or Plume accumulated millions of downloads, for offering an experience with the social network very different from that of the original app. But the restrictions imposed by the company itself forced many of these apps to disappear, or to lose many of the functions that made them special along the way.

But that doesn’t mean that developers are going to stop trying. offer a new “flavor” of Twitter using the tools in your hand. This is the case of Roberto Doering, creator of a new Twitter app for Android, Harpy, which provides a totally different experience with the blue bird social network.

Free, open source and with an ultra customizable design: this is Harpy

Currently, the application goes through a beta phase, and is only available to those who want to join the program to try it out. To do this, you just have to access the Google Play pre-registration page, and then download the app from the store.

It is a free and open source app, written in the Dart language and using Google’s multiplatform development framework, Flutter. However, today only available on Android, and it is not clear if its developer intends to offer it on other operating systems.

The first thing that catches your eye as soon as you install the app is their appearance. On the welcome screen, after log in with Twitter and give permissions to the application, we see a gradient background and a screen of topic selection, which allows you to change the appearance of the application through different colors – it is also possible to change the theme later, from the app settings.

After selecting our preferred topic, a neat animation –The app is full of them– directs us directly to our Twitter feed. Each tweet is embedded in a card that stands out against the background, and includes different quick actions that allow you to “Like” or “Retweet”, as well as reply to a tweet or translate its text.

At the top, we see a toolbar that gives us the possibility to access different sections of the application:

House icon– Return to the main feed and view all tweets.Image icon: an interesting function that allows you to use Twitter as an image gallery, and see only the multimedia files published by the accounts we follow, without text or any other element.“@” Icon: shows only the tweets in which we have been mentioned, or the responses to our tweets.Magnifying glass icon: allows you to search for users or tweets, or check trends. Search filters are also included.

From the sidebar of the application, accessible through the icon of three vertical lines located in the upper left corner, it is possible to see information about our profile, such as the number of followers or followed accounts, as well as directly accessing the profile or writing a new tweet. It also includes access to the app settings, from where it will be possible to change settings related to multimedia files, the theme of the application and the way to display tweets, or other general options.

It is worth mentioning that, in its current state, the application still lacks many functions, some of them essential such as the possibility of change notification options, and does not show a optimal performance in certain situations. However, it is a project with a lot of potential, which stands out mainly for its careful design and for having animations that perfectly complement the user interface.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that, like all third-party clients, Harpy does not have all the functions available in the official Twitter app due to social network API restrictions. Therefore, it may not be the most suitable app for the most extreme users of the platform, who need each and every one of the tools provided by the original client.

