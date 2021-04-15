Harold Torres joins new movie with Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci

Mexican talent continues to find a place in large productions. Now it’s Harold Torres’ turn. The actor has joined the cast of Memory, the new project from director Martin Campbell. In it he will share the screen with actors such as Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci.

Do not stop reading: Spirit Awards 2021: list of nominees includes Mexican actor Harold Torres and the film Te Llevo Conmigo

According to information from Variety, Harold torres is part of the cast of the new movie Memory, from the director Martin Campbell. This is a thriller about a murderer named Alex who is losing his memory just as he is being hunted by the FBI and a dangerous criminal group. The main role is played by Liam Neeson, an actor famous for his action deliveries, while the Mexican actor will play an intelligence agent who works to find him.

Campbell is best remembered for making Casino Royale – 29%, the first film with Daniel Craig as James Bond, as well as The Legend of Zorro – 26%, sequel with Antonio Banderas as the vigilante. Memory it is an adaptation of a Belgian novel by the writer Jed geeraerts. There is already a film based on this book, also of Belgian origin called The Alzheimer Case.

We recommend: Sonora, the film by director Alejandro Springall already has its first reviews

Torres is best remembered in Mexico for his participation in national productions such as the series Ingobernable -% y El Chapo, both from Netflix, in addition to the films González: Falsos Profetas – 100%, Sonora – 80% y más. Last year, just a few weeks after the health emergency was declared, ZeroZeroZero – 70%, another criminal series about cocaine trafficking between our country and Italian organized crime, who work through a US company, had premiered. That show is available on Amazon Prime.

In charge of the production of Memory is the company Black Bear Productions, which recently premiered on Netflix the film Careless, I take care of you – 75%. This film tells the story of a scammer who makes a living exploiting the money of older adults that gets assigned to her as her proteges under a legal figure called “conservatorship”. The title, starring Rosamund Pike, for which she won a Golden Globe, became a hit on the platform.

The film could also be the last in which we see Neeson as an action star. Just a few months ago, the interpreter explained that he no longer feels so comfortable with this type of productions at 68 years old. At the time, he revealed that he had a couple more projects in the works, but possibly after them we wouldn’t see him hitting people twice his age again. So you will have to pay attention to see what other tapes are advertised for the popular actor.

Memory It is already in production and is filming in Bulgaria. However, there is no release date for the film yet. If the health situation does not present a major problem on the calendar, it is most likely that we can enjoy it in early or mid-2022. For Torres, this could be an important step to continue his career in other high-profile films in Hollywood. For ZeroZeroZero – 70% was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series at the 2021 Spirit Awards, which honor independent productions.

You may also be interested in: The best Mexican films of 2020 according to the critics