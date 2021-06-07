HarmonyOS, opinions after first contact. Video and photos.

Huawei gave a great push to HarmonyOS, its own operating system, after the US blockade and its consequences and now there has finally been a more complete presentation and with a first line of devices with it. The best: we have finally tried it, so we tell you our first impressions with HarmonyOS.

Although HarmonyOS has not yet reached mobile phones, in Engadget we have been able to touch this new Huawei operating system in some of its products, more specifically in the new MatePad 11 and also in the new Huawei Watch 3. In this video, we are going to tell you our first sensations with the system and we will see some of its most important features.

A totally familiar look: no drastic changes, quite the opposite

We have commented on it on other occasions, but before starting to tell details it is convenient to get used to the idea that HarmonyOS is not an operating system only for mobile phones, but is capable of supporting a large number of devices such as watches, headphones, tablets, televisions, etc. That is, it adapts and supports the vast majority of smart devices, according to Huawei, and in fact they promised that more than 100 devices could be updated before the end of the year.

As we have commented in the introduction, the company has taken advantage of all the novelties that it has recently presented, and has incorporated HarmonyOS 2.0 to all of them. And in the test session we had the first contact with its version for tablets and with its version for smart watches.

While we were driving it, it gave us a certain déjà vu, that feeling that we had already tried it before

At all times, Harmony OS has an air very familiar, We could see this previously. While we were driving it, it gave us a certain déjà vu, that feeling that we had already tried it before. In fact, it is very present that the entire system is based on EMUI, the customization layer that Huawei has used in its devices for years. Therefore, at the level of use, Harmony OS does not make a substantial difference, nor is it far from other operating systems, neither its own nor its competitors.

HarmonyOS on the Huawei MatePad 11.

This does not have to be a negative thing; in the end an operating system intended for smart devices must be intuitive, simple and easy to understand. And it is just what we have found in this first contact with the Huawei system, both in the version for tablets and in its version for watches.

HarmonyOS on the MatePad 11

If we focus on the version for the MatePad 11 of Harmony OS, we find an interface quite similar (not to say that it is a copy) of the one we already tested in the MatePad Pro with EMUI, the customization layer that Huawei has been applying on Android historically. We consider that the entire structure of menus, panels, and even navigation by gestures or interaction with the system, they drink a lot from what we’ve seen in EMUI, as well as what we’ve previously experienced with most Android-based tablets.

At the performance level we have also perceived that HarmonyOS feels solid and stable, at least in the MatePad 11 version. While we have used this version we have not detected any flaw or error in the matter of software, in terms of stability. In fact, the navigation through the menus and applications is very smooth and all the transitions are very smooth, so, in this sense, everything works as you would expect.

Nor does there seem to be excessive bloatware, although as you can imagine, the bulk of pre-installed applications revolve around the Huawei ecosystem. Most applications (such as Huawei Music, Huawei Health, Huawei Reader or the browser itself) were brand of the house, although all of them seem to be optimized to take full advantage of the resources and functions of HarmonyOS.

And speaking of applications, as you may already remember, the norm in recent years in Huawei’s product ecosystem is that the nerve center at the application and software level is the App Gallery, its app store. In fact, this service has become much more important thanks to HarmonyOS, since it is present in all devices independently, including the Huawei Vision S, the company’s new smart display. This means that we can download applications on all devices without having to depend on another, such as a mobile phone or a tablet.

In App Gallery, little by little, there is space for many third-party applications, and as they said in this HarmonyOS presentation, they are increasingly integrating more applications and are working with more partners so that their services are available in the application manager itself. Huawei and make it much more complete. Even so, personally we have missed some services, like Google apps or some games.

HarmonyOS on the Huawei Watch 3

Speaking now of the experience of use with the Huawei Watch 3, again the feeling was very familiar to that of using other Android watches. If you are users accustomed to having a wearable of this style on your wrist, it will probably cost you absolutely nothing to get used to the system.

The HarmonyOS interface for watches is intuitive and the gesture navigation is perfectly consistent with other Android watches. As with the MatePad, menu navigation is clean and smooth, and the behavior of the system has seemed very stable, at least for now.

If we talk about the dials and the customization of the watch, it has given us the feeling that everything looks very attractive and eye-catching. We have not been able to delve much into this section, but at a first glance you can see the care behind the design of the HarmonyOS menus, icons and dials for smart watches.

Other functions and features

As we could see in the presentation, the company has bet decisively on create a product ecosystem, both hardware and software, and interconnect them thanks to HarmonyOS. The barriers between a watch, a tablet or even a television seem to disappear for Huawei, and the possibility of performing a function regardless of the device you are using, seems increasingly close.

And it is in this concept of connectivity it is where some of the first functions that we have been able to experience thanks to HarmonyOS reside. Functions that, on the other hand, do not suppose any revolution in the market and that we had already seen in other companies before, everything is said.

For example, thanks to a Harmony OS plugin, users will have the opportunity to interface and sync an external monitor to a laptop (with Windows 10) and a tablet at the same time in a matter of seconds. Obviously, if HarmonyOS is installed on them.

The fact of being able to work with a document on the laptop, and being able to transfer it to a monitor in a matter of seconds and in turn being able to transfer it to a tablet or mobile to continue working on it, is something that HarmonyOS manages to do quickly and without many mistakes. Another example we’ve seen of this interconnectivity, It can also be applied to our smartphone, having the possibility of duplicating the screen of a mobile phone on a monitor or even on a smart screen in a matter of seconds.

In general, these demos that we saw seem to work stably, but above all with a very striking speed. In just one second we can connect two devices to be able to work on them and, for example, run applications that are not installed on one device from another in which they are.

Although these functions do not represent a revolution in the world of technology, we must emphasize that they seem to fulfill their mission very well within HarmonyOS and without a doubt enrich what it offers, given that it must at least be equated on a functional level with what exists if it is to be a realistic option for users.

On the other hand, there are some functions that we have not yet been able to test such as that of Widget Services, which allows the user to swipe up on the apps icon to see more information without having to enter it. Likewise, we would also have liked to test the distribution capabilities that HarmonyOS is supposed to have, when it comes to taking the main screen Widgets to the rest of the devices that we have with this operating system.

Many homework done and many to do

Huawei has made a great commitment to HarmonyOS and, as with other large brands, the way to make the most of it is by having it in the company’s own products. When we do more tests we will be able to expand more on this section, but for now it gives the feeling that Huawei has done its homework with these versions.

The brand has had no choice but to continue in the game making its own cards. The ban by the United States could pose a serious problem for the company, in fact mobile sales fell and the company itself is seen with a calendar on the air regarding such important launches as the Huawei P50.

Despite that, Huawei has not given up and has worked for years to bring its own operating system, which although it is based entirely on other well-known systems and does not bring any transcendental novelty to the market, it seems to work stably. This helps us to start with a good feeling in terms of performance.

Thus, for the moment what we have tried has left us a good taste in our mouths, but we still have to wait to test in more depth each and every one of the features and functions that HarmonyOS offers us, and above all keep waiting a while for these functions are fully embedded in the Huawei ecosystem and can be leveraged by a large number of users. At the moment the path seems to be well channeled, also in the line of ensuring that more and more popular apps in the West are in the App Gallery.