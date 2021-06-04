HarmonyOS looks so much like Android 10 that it even includes the same easter egg

HarmonyOS looks more like Android than you think.

When Huawei and Google broke their friendship, there were few of us who put our hands to our heads. The Chinese firm, at that time the number one, I lost the possibility of using the most popular services of the big G such as the Play Store, YouTube or Google Maps, making their powerful devices lose much of their appeal. Huawei’s reaction did not take long to arrive and it was clear that life without Google on Android was not going to last long.

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s new operating system and it is already in several devices of the Chinese firm. Now, the more one investigates the Huawei operating system, the more similarities with Android come out and it is that as they have from Android Authority HarmonyOS and Android 10 are twin brothers.

Harmony OS and Android 10: soulmates?

It seems that those who expected HarmonyOS to be an operating system different from anything seen so far, will be disappointed. Huawei has launched the first devices with HarmonyOS in several markets and everything seems to indicate that it is a carbon copy of Android 10, to the point of having the same easter egg as Google’s mobile operating system.

Apparently, Huawei would have taken advantage of a large amount of code from third-party programs, including Linux and Android itself. The point is that when one uses HarmonyOS seems to be facing an Android version with EMUI elements or even on a fork.

Now, HarmonyOS is almost a copy of Android but it is also true that it has its own interesting things. As well indicated in the source, has functionalities such as Super Device which serves to facilitate the pairing of devices or the possibility of unlocking the terminal in the event that we have other Huawei devices such as a smart watch.

Of course we have to keep in mind that Harmony OS has just started, hence its room for improvement is still large. Now, we are not going to deny that its similarity with Android is a negative point and that is that if almost all of us agree on something, it is that the operating system of the green robot is the best in the world.

Related topics: Android, Android 10

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join