HarmonyOS already has a launch date: on June 2 the Huawei operating system will take off | Technology

Huawei has finally set a launch date to HarmonyOS: the new mobile operating system will be released on June 2.

Since the government of Donald Trump blocked Huawei, a series of situations have occurred. The large Chinese company found itself in the need to circumvent the limitations imposed and has suffered notoriously the consequences in its mobile sales, but it has also worked on an operating system that will launch in just a week after testing several betas.

If yesterday we commented that the brand that previously belonged to Huawei, Honor, will reincorporate Google services to its mobiles, today we also talk about advances in the manufacturer that has suffered the most from US policies. After so much time of development, you have your mobile operating system ready with which you hope to relaunch your sales, or at least stop the fall that does not stop.

According to information from the company shared by The Next Web, Huawei expects add HarmonyOS to at least 200 million devices, a very ambitious figure, although it is unknown if everything will be smartphones or if it will be compatible with others.

Huawei launches a search engine that aims to replace the Google search engine. And it is now available to everyone. We take a look at what it offers and show you how to use it.

During these months, the news that has been arriving about HarmonyOS has been different and has not fully clarified what Huawei’s approach is. On some occasions it has been described as almost an Android customization layer after testing the betas, in others as deficient, there has also been talk that it will not be exclusive to Huawei … But from June 2 we will have it clearer.

That it succeeds outside of China is seen as complicated in the US media, but it is still too early to place bets on it. After the official premiere there will come a transition period in which it will be translated into other languages and we will see how they have succeeded in replacing Google services and if the most popular applications can be installed, such as those of social networks, for example.

As of June 2, a new stage opens in Huawei, another one, and we hope to see the results soon and try HarmonyOS. Accustomed to the quality of your mobile devices, we want the software created to be up to par and maximize their possibilities.

Yet there is no official date on its launch in Spain We do not know if we will have versions in our language, but we will be pending on any news that arises in this regard.