HarmonyOS 2.0 reaches 25 million users

Since the introduction of HarmonyOS 2.0 in September last year, we have been waiting for the arrival of the Huawei operating system, response of this Chinese manufacturer to the blockade by the United States, which prevents its terminals from using Google services associated with Android. Something that at first seriously threatened the continuity of the company, which has finally managed to recover and stand up to its own operating system.

Although we already saw the first beta of HarmonyOS 2.0 in December of last year, it was not until the beginning of last June that Huawei’s OS finally began to reach the manufacturer’s devices, in a phased deployment plan. That is, there are still old models compatible with HarmonyOS 2.0 that could not be updated, something that is scheduled to occur throughout the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Thus, and despite the fact that the deployment is being progressive and barely a month has passed since its launch, today we can read in Gizchina that HarmonyOS 2.0 has already exceeded 25 million users. A figure that may seem small, if we take into account the size of the smartphone market, but that does speak of a good initial reception. Something that, in addition, can result in a good growth rate being maintained, especially if the feedback from its first users is positive.

At the moment HarmonyOS 2.0 is available for a total of 69 device models of all ranges, from the Huawei Mate 40 series to entry-level smartphones. According to Huawei’s official plan, in the third quarter of 2021 it will be received by the Huawei Mate Xs, Mate 20 series, Nova 6/7/8 series and Huawei MatePad. In the fourth quarter, it will expand to Huawei Smart Screen V series 2021, Huawei Smart Screen S series, Huawei Smart Screen X65, Mate 20 X series, P30 series, Mate X, Huawei Enjoy 20 series, Huawei Maimang 9, Huawei Tablet M6 and Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2.

In this first phase, its growth is sustained by Huawei’s ability to bring HarmonyOS 2.0 to all the devices in its catalog that are compatible with the operating system. However, what it really depends on if it wants to become an alternative to Android is that other manufacturers accept your offer and make the leap from Android to HarmonyOS. It may sound unlikely, but we’ve already seen deals between Chinese manufacturers in other ways, so we can’t rule it out.

A week ago the rumor circulated strongly that Nokia could make the jump to HarmonyOS 2.o. It was quickly discarded by several analysts, but as we already told you, it makes more sense than it might seem at first and, in addition, it would be an important boost for Huawei, since it would not only mean that a historical brand joins HarmonyOS , but it is also a European company, which would serve to combat the resentment that other manufacturers may have to use an OS originating in China.