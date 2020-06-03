Before the pandemic of COVID-19, the music sector has suffered and Harmony 10 It has not been the exception, even though the recognized group has benefited from the Reactiva Peru Program.

Walter Lozada, musical director of Armonía 10, spoke with Infomercado from his native Piura and pointed out that he has been forced to fire 12 people, keeping only 40 workers on payroll.

Coronavirus Peru LIVE: there are 4,767 deaths and more than 174 thousand infected on the 79th day of the emergencyMember of Harmony 10 dies because of Covid-19

“Harmony 10 is not an orchestra, it is a company. We have grown as a music company. And within the musical company the musicians are on the payroll; We have accepted the Reactiva Peru Program, where the Government has granted us a loan, and with that we are solving the list of musicians until December, “he said.

“No one was prepared for this, it was a cold water bucket. But, thank God, our company is solid and we can face it. The problem is that the Government does not give us a light at the end of the horizon, where it has contemplated what refers to the heading of fun or entertainment, where we belong, and that is what really worries us, “he added.

Although the payroll of its personnel is settled until the end of the year, the financial problems continue and if until December there is no solution for its item, Armonía 10 will declare bankruptcy.

“If they do not give us a light until December, we will declare bankruptcy and move on to an eventual item. Money comes out and nothing comes in. Save yourself who can, that will happen if the Government does not take measures taking into account the area to which we belong. It is not a small item, we are almost 800 thousand people who live from this business, ”said Lozada.

“The expectation, with the best of spirits, with hope. It will take good years to return to the past. So they lift the quarantine, people will not go to the dances again. I am very honest. I doubt that will happen. No one was prepared for this, neither my musicians nor the owners of the orchestras. There are musicians and groups that are in debt because we made large investments. Thank God, the Government has created Reactiva Peru to survive; however, if the Government does not provide us with exits, this is on the way to a catastrophe for the artists ”, he concluded.

