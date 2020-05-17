With boots, glasses and a protective suit, Harley ‘El Tuerto’, a pug dog trained as a therapist, begins a new day to relieve the stress of medical personnel who fight against the new coronavirus in a hospital in Mexico City. Text by Natalia Cano

.-Mexico | Harley He makes his way through the corridors of the medical center with his owner, the clinical neuropsychologist Lucía Ledesma, who wears yellow rubber shoes and a fluorescent zipper raincoat.

Harley, a three-year-old dog- of the pug breed, is part of the Psychiatry, Paidopsychiatry, Psychology and Neuropsychology service of the National Medical Center 20 de Noviembre. Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / .)

Likewise, its owner also covers her eyes with snorkel goggles, leaving her muzzle uncovered.

Without offering resistance, Harley, He is ready to play for two hours with the doctors and nurses who attend to the pandemic, to whom he smiles in the middle of his exhausting days.

Harley sports all her gear.

Dr. Ledesma, who refers to Harley Like his “co-therapist,” he says that the dog’s presence has helped “dampen the psychological, affective, and psychic stress” of healthcare personnel facing the emergency.

Harley, at the service of psychiatry

Harley “El Tuerto”, three years old and nicknamed this way for a visual disability, is part of the psychiatry and neuropsychology service of the National Medical Center 20 de Noviembre.

There she has already participated in therapies for patients with “psychiatric, psychological or neuropsychological conditions,” says her mistress. “From a very young age, we started to train him for it.”

The paper of Harley In these interventions, he has been favored by his docility and continuous willingness to interact with people, creating empathy, said the owner of the incredible dog.

As a co-therapist, Harley (dog) provides emotional support and assistance to doctors and nurses, who have already spent at least 50 days on the front line treating patients with COVID-19. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / .)

Some “companions immediately want to play with Harley (…) It is necessary to consider the time of deprivation of physical contact that we have, especially among the personnel of the first line of action, who have even segregated from their own family for fear of contagion, “says the specialist.

Ledesma explains that together with her team she prepared the incorporation of the dog into an emotional support project since February, foreseeing the tension that the epidemic would unleash and, in particular, an eventual overflow of hospitals.

This group includes specialists in biosafety, veterinary medicine and nursing.

Mexico City and surrounding areas of the neighboring State of Mexico make up the region most affected by COVID-19 in the country.

