Harley Quinn won’t have one of her Suicide Squad tattoos

Director James Gunn reveals why Harley Quinn won’t have one of the flashiest tattoos in the Suicide Squad movie.

This summers will be released The Suicide Squad and it will be one of the most shocking movies of the year. Since it has a spectacular group of villains from Dc comics played by great actors, who will live dangerous and funny adventures. But we will also be able to see again Harley quinn from Margot robbie. A character with a large number of fans since he made his film debut in 2016.

If we review the images of the promotion of The Suicide Squad, what stands out the most from the look of Harley quinn is that he no longer has the tattoo on his cheek that says rotten (rotten). The reason it was taken away is that neither the director James Gunn, nor the actress Margot robbie he liked. Therefore, they have preferred to update their appearance.

“You get to see another side of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.” Margot Robbie explained in an interview. “It is interesting. You keep meeting her at different times in her life, as if a couple of years have passed. Of course, the movies are not directly connected, but as an actress, I can trace it in a chronological sense. So it’s fun to see: Well, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mr. J? What is she like now, after they broke up? And what will she be like in a couple of years? I love seeing her in these different stages of her life. “

What will the movie be about?

Official synopsis of The Suicide Squad:

Welcome to Hell, also known as Bell Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. Where the worst supervillains prefer to join a team to do the most dangerous missions to lower their sentence. Here’s how Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and Harley Quinn will come together. They must travel to the island of Corto Maltes and survive guerrillas, soldiers, their own companions and the strict surveillance of Amanda Waller.

The Suicide Squad has a great cast headed by Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The movie of The Suicide Squad will be released both in theaters and in HBO Max August 6th.