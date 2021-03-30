Harley Quinn will have a guest in season 3

The author, producer of the series Harley Quinn, Patrick Schumacker gave some clues as to who will be the next guest of season 3

Patrick Schumacker, the producing author of Harley Quinn, He has teased a special guest star for Season 3 on the social network Twitter. As soon as Schumacker tweeted about the voice of the future, the guessing game started, but not many people paid attention to the first clue. The publication of Schumacker uses the hashtag that has also been used in the marketing of the next movie of DC Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad: #DontGetTooAttached.

The tweet

The tweet original from Schumacker He says: “I just directed the voice of a very special guest star for Harley Quinn. I don’t think anyone will see it coming. I’ll keep your identity so #DontGetTooAttached too soon ”. So far own Schumacker you’ve already ignored several of random assumptions, including obvious choices for guest stars like Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong, who several times have been involved in voice acting for characters from Batman.

The Collider web news portal also decided to participate in this fun game. At this time, it is known that he is a man and also that he is somehow involved with The Suicide Squad. Idris Elba was fired directly by Schumacker, like John Cena, though, with Cena, Schumacker told fans that they were turning “warmAnother clue to the Suicide Squad cast. Schumacker He also said that the guest has never worked in animation, so many fans think they may be Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg and Joel Kinnaman. Another clue is from the showrunner, who tweeted that his special guest would be “express yourself“.

That said, it may not necessarily be someone from the cast. Could it be someone from the crew? Perhaps the director himself? After all, James Gunn would be a huge surprise, and his name still remains on the potential list of candidates who Schumacker I do not discard.

Premiere

There is currently no release date for the third season of Harley Quinn, but as soon as the show appears on HBO Max it will be possible to know which was the winning guess. Before that, we can see Harley quinn by Margot Robbie on The Suicide Squad, which will hit theaters now HBO Max August 6th. See tweet from Schumacker following.

Harley Quinn fun fact

If there wasn’t enough drama in the story of Harley quinn, in the series Injustice: Gods Among Us, makes a confession that left all readers impressed, he had a 4-year-old daughter! And yes, the father is the Joker, although he does not know it. Little Lucy lives with Harley’s sister to keep her out of harm’s way. The best thing is that the villain stops fighting with Black Canary, to open up with her about one of her biggest secrets.