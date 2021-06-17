Harley Quinn: Val Kilmer and series producer respond to controversy over Batman and Catwoman sex scene

A few days ago Batman, Catwoman and the series of Harley quinn HBO Max were on everyone’s lips for a sexual matter. Apparently the producer of the series, Justin halpern, wanted the character to give Catwoman oral sex in an episode of the third season. Unfortunately, the study strongly opposed the idea because they said that it would prevent them from selling toys of the character:

It is incredibly rewarding and liberating to be able to use characters that are considered villains because you have so many more possibilities. A perfect example of this is that in the third season of Harley, we had a moment when Batman gave Catwoman oral sex. And DC said ‘you can’t do that, you absolutely can’t do that’. They said ‘heroes don’t do that’. We asked them ‘Are you saying that heroes are selfish lovers?’ They didn’t answer: ‘no, it’s because we sell hero toys, it’s difficult to sell a toy if Batman also gives someone oral sex.’

That DC response can be translated into ‘we are macho and we do not understand that sexuality is a normal part of human nature’. Giving someone oral sex doesn’t make Batman any less heroic, it just makes him more human. Preventing him from doing so seems like one more element of the culture focused on pure male pleasure and phalluses. I don’t think Deadpool sells fewer toys or fewer comics because his partner penetrated him anally in the first movie. In fact, that answer sounds like a mere pretext. I don’t think they were too worried about that when they put more brutal versions of Batman on screen that savagely beat criminals to their feet or even killed them. It seems that DC’s limit is for Batman’s lips to touch a vagina.

This revelation quickly went viral. Everyone gave their opinion on this. Even Val Kilmer shared on twitter a gif that refers to the flirtations between Batman and Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) in Batman Forever – 41%:

He does it or he doesn’t

We can try. I’m going to bring the wine.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx – Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Justin Halpern himself had only one reaction to the whole thing. The most logical, really. He simply asked people to watch his show:

So uhhhh watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max? – Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) June 15, 2021

All the virality of the controversy is sure to attract new viewers to the irreverent series about Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. It may also help the studio realize that their ideas are from the 19th century, but looking at everything that happened with the Snyder Cut, the latter is unlikely. Executives are very happy making movies with pure white actors and with male leads who cannot please their partners in bed.

On the other hand, that show has explored an aspect of Harley Quinn that we haven’t seen on the big screen; his romantic relationship with Poison Ivy. LGBTQIA representation has not been the strong suit of superhero cinema thus far. That does not mean that there are not people interested in us seeing more of this in the movies. Margot Robbie revealed not long ago that she annoys Warner executives with that topic often:

Trust me, I bite their ears on that topic all the time. They must be bored to hear about it, but I’m from ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, it has to be done. ‘ I’m very interested in seeing the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy on screen. So I’ll keep pestering you with that. Do not worry.

Hopefully one day he gets it and one day we can see Batman and other heroes fully exploring their sexuality.

