Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad is free from the Joker’s influence

The movie “The Suicide Squad”, the next thing to hit theaters in the DC Universe, takes place chronologically after the events of “Birds of Prey”, last year’s movie in which Harley Quinn had a fairly leading role. Director James Gunn has confirmed this chronology, although we also know that this new film dedicated to the Suicide Squad is going to move on the terrain of not establishing too many connections with the rest of the DC movie universe (although without going into incongruities).

However, this chronology makes the harley quinn version that we will see in this movie will not be the same one that we saw in “Suicide Squad” of 2016. This Harley has evolved, and already will not be under the influence of the Joker. In fact, the Birds of Prey movie was about Harley’s “emancipation.”

In a recent interview, the actress Margot robbie has confirmed that her character is a more confident version of herself:

I think in the first Suicide Squad movie she had a certain confidence and arrogance, knowing she had the Joker’s protection, ”Robbie explains of the Harly Quinn situation in the 2016 movie. She was like, ‘I’m going to go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’… that was like his prerogative in that movie. Then in ‘Birds of Prey’ it was like, ‘Oh, it’s a scary, cold world. Maybe I can’t. ‘ In this movie, time has passed. It doesn’t directly relate to any of those movies, but it’s no longer something Harley is struggling with.. She is not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she is not wondering if she can do it alone. She knows it.

Robbie first appeared as Harley Quinn in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad,” later reprising the role in “Birds of Prey” and the upcoming “Suicide Squad.” Where Robbie’s Quinn will appear in the future is unknown, though Robbie has acknowledged that he is pushing to incorporate Poison Ivy, the character’s love interest in the comics, into potential upcoming projects. Likewise, director James Gunn has said that he has had conversations with Robbie about the future of Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie compares post-Snyder DCEU to comic book continuity changes

In this interview, Robbie also retained words about the current situation of the DC movie universe in the sense of that break in continuity that seems to be going on with the universe after director Zack Snyder’s films, as we know that the intention of Warner Bros. Pictures is leaving the version of “Justice League” released in theaters in 2017 as canon. The actress explains that this situation does not shock her so much because in a certain way it also happens sometimes in the comics.

Often, you are reading a comic and they leave it in one place and you take the next (number) and they pick it up with totally different characters and that person who just died is suddenly there and you just let yourself go – says the actress also with certain joking tone. I switched between The New 52 and old comics, and none of that stops me from enjoying the stories.

