Harley Quinn in action in a new Suicide Squad TV Spot

The promotion of the film “The Suicide Squad” still in progress. Less than a month for its premiere, a few weeks for some countries, and on that stage we still get promotional spots.

We are facing two new spots that add scenes from the DC movie that opens in August. The highlight of this, more shots of that scene of Harley Quinn that we have seen in previous video of the kidnapping of Harley Quinn. So we have shots of Harley’s torture, and more shots of her in action. A sequence that is possibly located in the first part of the film and fits with the moment in which the Suicide Squad is going to rescue her. The result, several moments of Harley Quinn action, in addition to continuing to see shots of Starro, the great villain.

This film comes to show us the unique vision of the director James Gunn of Task Force X, who has a mission in Corto Maltese, infested with enemies: Through a jungle full of militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every step, the Squad finds itself in a search and destroy mission, with the only help of Colonel Rick Flag to make them behave… and Amanda Waller’s government technicians in their ears, tracking their every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is gambling, smart money is against them, all of them.

Its premiere is set in theaters for the August 6, 2021, the same day that it will also be released on HBO Max. On July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.