After ‘Justice League’ was a disaster among fans when it hit all theaters and it became known that the version shown was 10% of what director Zack Snyder had done and planned, all the fans have been very persistent with Warner Bros., to release the version of Snyder. But now, the animated series of ‘Harley Quinn’ gave a hint of the ‘Snyder Cut’, and he also gave a lesson to all those fans who feel critical.

All this movement to see the version of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, It started after the release of the film, with a wave of support on the Internet from fans, where they demanded Warner Bros. release the ‘Snyder Cut’.

The idea at the time, suggested that what Zack Snyder produced was enough for a cut from the original director to be released, giving audiences a chance to see the actual version of the film. This was largely because, according to reports, the man in charge of finishing the film, Joss Whedon, returned to make 90% of the feature film.

Despite the efforts of fans and Snyder to make this version of ‘Justice League’ come out, it seems that Warner Bros. refuses to give the director another chance. Taking advantage of all this commotion and being part of the study, the animated series of ‘Harley Quinn ‘gave a hint of the’ Snyder Cut ‘to all the fans who ask for it insistently.

During season 2 episode 5, you can see a couple of fans, wearing T-shirts that say “Release the Snyder Cut” and “The Last Jedi Is Not Canon”. And there the two characters discuss some issues that many fans have debated over the past few years. One rejecting the animated series for being another strong-handed female empowerment story, where the real villain is men.

In addition to this, the character of Harley Quinn is called like a Mary Suebut they finally agree to watch that week’s episode after reading the summary on DC Universe, and find out that the episode focuses on Batman, and what he’s been up to since Gotham City fell into total chaos.

What Warner tried to say through the animated series, is that all those fans who ask for the ‘Snyder Cut’, or who complain about everything they are given, will never be happy. A strategy that some fans they could take it for what it is, a joke, but perhaps others take it personally.