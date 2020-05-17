Share

The DC Universe Harley Quinn series has unveiled a new origin for the Joker and on social media people are giving very positive feedback.

An episode from the second season of the Harley Quinn series takes things back to the characters’ past. In Arkham Asylum, the Joker (Alan Tudyk) gives Doctor Harleen Quinzel (Kaley Cuoco) a story about the origin of his trauma, and it’s a nice mix of different elements of the character’s story in different movies, comics and television shows. DCU shared the clip on their Twitter account and the positive reaction started to come.

Executive producers Patrick Schumacher discussed the episode with Flashbacks that changes a lot of things about Joker, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy.

“We wanted to make a really cool flashback episode that’s a bit of a tribute to Batman: The Animated Series, while we also retell and reframe Harley Quinn’s origin story with the Joker and also the origin of Poison Ivy. Although there are things that were based on lies and I will leave it at that ”. Schumacker revealed.

This is the history of origins:

Joker locked up in Arkham Asylum tells Harley Quinn about his past. He remembers how little his parents ignored him and he only had a ferret as a company. One night when his mother was not there, he entered his father’s room and found him naked, who forced him to go to sleep. The next morning his ferret’s cage was empty. And his father started to pay him and laugh. He never found grace in that, but he recognizes that this is comedy, it doesn’t have to amuse everyone.

After that confession, it seems that the maniac villain and the doctor have come to have a connection. Since Joker tells him where there is a hidden bomb to Harley Quinn who is currently helping Batman and Commissioner Gordon.

