Harley Quinn: DC deleted Batman and Catwoman sex scene because “heroes don’t do that” – Tomatazos

Gotham’s bat has many great abilities, but it seems that one we won’t see soon is her ability as a lover. One of the producers of Harley quinn, DC’s adult animated series, revealed that the studio prohibited him from showing a sex scene in which Batman gives Catwoman oral pleasure as that is something they consider to go against what heroes do.

In an interview with Variety, Justin halpern revealed that during the production of the third season of Harley quinn, the DC firm only objected to a scene in which Batman gives Catwoman oral sex. The bosses’ explanation was that it is difficult to sell a character’s dolls when he engages in sexual activities. This is what he remembered about the exchange regarding the scene:

It is incredibly rewarding and liberating to be able to use characters that are considered villains because you have so many more possibilities. A perfect example of this is that in the third season of Harley, we had a moment when Batman gave Catwoman oral sex. And DC said ‘you can’t do that, you absolutely can’t do that’. They said ‘heroes don’t do that’. We asked them ‘Are you saying that heroes are selfish lovers?’ They didn’t answer: ‘no, it’s because we sell hero toys, it’s difficult to sell a toy if Batman also gives someone oral sex.’

Harley Quinn is one of the best-received series from DC. With an acid sense of humor and much more explicit violence, the show addresses adult themes through animation. The first season begins with the protagonist trying to prove that she can be a terrifying villain on her own and without the help of the Joker, for which she forms her own group of antagonists. The third season is on the way.

Interesting is this prohibition on Batman’s sexuality. The character, at least when we talk about Bruce Wayne, has never been afraid of being portrayed as a playboy and we have seen him have sex on screen. You sure remember the yacht scene in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% or the clear sexual tension between the bat and Catwoman in Batman Returns – 81% when Catwoman stands on top of him and literally licks his mouth.

You have to wonder if it would have caused the same shock to the people of DC if the scene had been reversed with Catwoman offering oral sex. As Halpern mockingly and deliberately provocatively puts it, no one wants to think of their hero as a “selfish lover.” If superhero movies have been criticized for anything, after all, it’s their lack of sensuality and sexuality. It seems that DC came out as demure as Marvel and its parent company Disney.

The third season of Harley quinn It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive now on HBO Max, before it belonged to DC Universe, at the end of this year or early 2022. The show stars the actress Kaley Cuoco behind the voice of the clown Psychotic favorite of the comic book firm and many of the characters from Batman canon have appeared in it.

