DC Comics fans were looking forward to this moment, and now Harley quinn and Poison Ivy They just shared their first kiss in the DC Universe animated series. In episode 2 × 07 “There is no place to go but down”, both escaped from prison and the passionate kiss came, followed by an awkward silence.

The two villains have been romantically linked for almost the same time that they have been best friends and partners in crime, although DC Comics has been reducing that relationship. Still it was revealed that they were married in the Injustice universe.

The showrunners of the series confirmed during the intersessional break that they planned to tackle the Harley Quinn / Poison Ivy relationship sometime during season 2. However, they urged fans to be patient, since the show started with both of them starting their friendship. So first they have strengthened their relationship and then the most romantic moment has come. This was an intentional choice, intended to develop both characters individually before bringing them together.

Fortunately, the patience of the fans was rewarded in a big way at the end of season 2 episode 7.

Attention SPOILERS. The main plot of the Harley Quinn episode revolves around the two criminals locked up by Bane in Peña Duro North, also known as The Pit. A massive underground complex that slightly resembled the movie’s prison The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The friends planned a bold escape that involved a riot and the hijacking of George Pérez’s personal helicopter. The plan was half successful, with riots erupting but George Perez flew away before Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy could steal their helicopter. The resulting violence loosened the rocky surface of The Pit’s walls and exposed a root, which was all Ivy needed to free herself and Harley.

Unfortunately, Bane grabbed Harley and tried to drag them both down, screaming that there was no escape from The Pit and that only love could really free them. This inspired Harley Quinn, who told Poison Ivy to marry Kite Man and “make babies … call them Harley! Girls and boys! ” before releasing Ivy, causing her and Bane to fall. However, Ivy didn’t want to lose her best friend, and she caught Harley after she got free of Bane. It was at that shocking moment so powerful that the two kiss wildly… And then they stood still realizing what they had done.

It goes without saying that this will complicate Poison Ivy’s engagement with Kite Man and her working relationship with Harley Quinn. The big question is whether Ivy will try to continue the wedding and deny her feelings for Harley Quinn or if she will cancel everything and start a relationship with her friend.