The three-year-old pet plays for two hours with doctors and nurses attending to the epidemic in a hospital in Mexico City.

..- Wearing boots, glasses and a protective suit, Harley ‘el Tuerto’, a pug dog trained as a therapist, begins a new day to relieve the stress of medical personnel who fight against the new coronavirus in a hospital in Mexico City.

Harley makes her way through the corridors of the medical center with her owner, clinical neuropsychologist Lucía Ledesma, who wears yellow rubber shoes and a fluorescent zipper raincoat.

It also covers his eyes with snorkel goggles, leaving his muzzle uncovered.

Without offering resistance, the beige animal is ready to play for two hours with the doctors and nurses attending to the epidemic, who smiles at them in the middle of their grueling days.

Dr. Ledesma, who refers to Harley as her “co-therapist,” says the presence of the dog has helped “dampen the psychological, affective, and psychic stress” of healthcare personnel facing the emergency.

Harley “el Tuerto”, three years old and nicknamed for a visual impairment, is part of the psychiatry and neuropsychology service of the National Medical Center 20 de Noviembre.

Also read: Not everyone wins with the new coronavirus in the health market in Mexico

There he has already participated in therapies for patients with “psychiatric, psychological or neuropsychological conditions,” says his mistress. “From a very young age, we started to train him for it.”

Harley’s role in those interventions has been aided by her docility and continued willingness to interact with people, drawing empathy, Ledesma says.

Some “colleagues immediately want to play with Harley (…) We must consider the time of deprivation of physical contact that we have, especially among the staff of the first line of action, who have even segregated from their own family for fear of contagion “Says the specialist.

Ledesma explains that together with her team she prepared the incorporation of the dog into an emotional support project since February, foreseeing the tension that the epidemic would unleash and, in particular, an eventual overflow of hospitals.

This group includes specialists in biosafety, veterinary medicine and nursing.

Mexico City and surrounding areas of the neighboring State of Mexico make up the region most affected by COVID-19 in the country.

As of Wednesday, the capital concentrated 10,946 of the 40,186 confirmed cases, and 1,057 of the 4,220 deaths nationwide, according to official data.