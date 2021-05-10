Harley-Davidson Launches Fully Electric Motorcycle Brand “LiveWire”

(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc launched the all-electric motorcycle brand “LiveWire” on Monday, the company’s latest effort to raise the stakes in a burgeoning market.

The “LiveWire” division, named after Harley’s first electric motorcycle, which was introduced in 2019, intends to launch its first Harley motorcycle in July.

The company had said in February that it would create a separate division focused on electric vehicles, as its goal is to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious drivers.

“We are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the electric vehicle market,” Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz said in a statement on Monday.

“LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future,” he added.

(Report by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)