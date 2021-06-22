Harlem Globetrotters call for NBA entry

It may sound like a joke, but it’s completely serious. The Harlem Globetrotters have released a statement in which they formally ask the NBA to include them among the franchises participating in the league for the next (and still undefined in date and quantity) equipment expansion. The team, known worldwide for its exhibition matches that have taken them to 123 countries around the world, declares that “the closely related history between the two organizations” makes them claim “a seat at the table” that they have already been years late in occupying., according to themselves. “Our players have been instrumental in the integration of the league since 1949 and we were proud that they were recruited by NBA teams.”

The Globetrotters, a team that It is quite an institution for the black community of the United States, directly calls for inclusion in the North American professional league: “Now, after years of attracting the best black players, it is time for the NBA to recognize our contribution to this sport. With the league considering a possible expansion, the time has come. The Harlem Globetrotters are prepared to negotiate for a franchise. “

The rumors, and more than rumors (Adam Silver himself has been favorable to the idea) of an expansion of the NBA comes from a few years ago. The idea seems to revolve around including two new franchises, leaving the total number of participants at 32. The favorites as everyone knows the subject first-hand are Seattle and Las Vegas. The first for its basketball tradition and within the NBA itself. The second, because of its economic power and because in recent years it has been the destination of ice hockey and American football teams. It seems difficult that the Globetrotters have options on these cities, assuming that their franchise would be based in the neighborhood of Harlem, New York, a city where there are already two teams: the Knicks and the Nets. Although nothing obliges, of course, that the owner or owners of the hypothetical Globetrotters franchise take the team to another city, including Seattle and Las Vegas.

Although for decades the Globetrotters have remained an exhibition team recognized for their spectacular, almost circus plays, in the beginning he played serious games competition. After its founding in 1926, the first three years lost only 32 matches out of 398 played. Difficulty finding level rivals made them start exploring the version for which they are best known today., in which they mixed basketball with comedy. However, they never stopped playing real games during the years leading up to and early American professional leagues, when it was impossible to find black players participating in them. Thus, the Globetrotters became a symbol against racism for the black community and great players who later did enter the NBA were part of their squads. The most famous of all, undoubtedly was Wilt Chamberlain.

6/18/1958-New York, NY- Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain, twice All-American at the University of Kansas, bedazzles Harlem Globetrotters’ boss Abe Saperstein (R) with his basketball palming technique, after it was announced that Chamberlain had signed to play for the famous all-Negro team for a record high of $ 65,000 for one season. Chamberlain, who passed up his remaining year of eligibility at Kansas, becomes the draft choice of the pro Philadelphia Warriors next season. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)