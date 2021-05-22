Harker says it’s important for the Fed to talk about reducing bond purchases sooner rather than later

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases “sooner rather than later,” Fed Bank of Philadelphia Chairman Patrick Harker said on Friday.

The US central bank will communicate its plans to slow purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities well in advance and move at a methodical pace so that investors are not surprised, Harker said, in a virtual conversation hosted by the Washington Post. .

(Report by Jonnelle Marte. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)