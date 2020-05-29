Aricia Silva talked about Netto’s dating with Hariany Almeida and vented about the announcement of the DJ’s relationship with the ex-BBB, months after they broke up. The two met and formed a couple in the last edition of “A Fazenda”, which had the influence as vice-champion of the reality TV show Record Record. “I am a very down to earth person, extremely patient and understanding. But it took me by surprise. I expect everything from the human being, but this week’s word for me is disappointment. I had heard rumors all month, but I didn’t want to believe it was It would be crazy if I said it’s okay, because it’s not okay, ”he told Uol.

Aricia Silva is disappointed with the new relationship

According to Aricia, she never suspected that there might be a climate between Netto and Hariany. “We always talk well about Hari, but he said it was out of the question. I cared about everyone in the world, except for her. I’ve always been told that he wants to be famous at any cost, he’s interested and I never believed. We always were Our relationship started under her nose. There are several videos of her wishing the couple well. We cheered for her in the final. It’s very bizarre. I didn’t expect this attitude from her as a woman, “said the ex-panicat.

Lucas Vianna distrusted Hariany with Netto

Since the program, Lucas Vianna, Hariany’s ex-boyfriend, was already jealous of Netto with the goiana. In an interview with “Hoje em Dia”, the DJ commented on the matter and made it clear that he would never have anything to do with the model. “Without any fault of that jealousy there of Lucas. He creates the fantastic world of Lucas in his head, placing impossible expectations for others based on fantasy. I always respected Hari, we never had anything”, declared the musician, who has been receiving attacks on the web, at the time.

Ex-panicat reports ‘stayed’ with DJ after breakup

Aricia also said that the relationship with Netto ended in January, two months after they started living together, but the two continued to stay and keep in touch after the end. “We ended up staying at Bifão’s birthday, on February 17th. And we stopped talking now in the quarantine. That ending was a sad thing, because we always referred to each other with affection. Yesterday, I woke up with a feeling of defeat “, he confessed.

Model excludes musician and influencer from social networks

To avoid suffering, Aricia deleted Neto and Hariany from social networks. “There’s no way to admire them anymore, approve of this situation. I always keep everything quiet and don’t judge anyone, but this time, I decided to speak because it seems that I have no heart, feelings. There is no conversation, no understanding. It is very stupid. It seems that I am living a horror film “, he justified. Even though she felt bad when she saw her ex with her friend, Aricia wished the couple happiness: “I really believe in love. When we make mistakes, if there is love, everything is overcome, forgiven and tolerated. I hope it is love and they love each other. for the rest of their lives. Only love justifies such a lack of sanity “.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’