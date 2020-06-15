Sony has recently revealed the design of the PS5, an update with a futuristic look that sparked all kinds of passions. And although there are many doubts to clear on the console, the truth is that little by little we are learning more details about the future of Sony.

Now it is its vice president of UI and UX, Matt MacLaurin, the one who in a post on LinkedIn wanted to put on record some news that we will see when the PS5 hits the market. Among them, one of the most outstanding is that its interface will be totally new, the manager pointing out that « no pixel has been left intact ». Logically we do not have any details of this end, but given the radical change of the console, the logical thing is that your S.O.

PS5: opposite way to Xbox Series X

This confirmation of the VP of UI and UX of PlayStation hints at the opposite paths that both consoles take. While PS5 will radically change all aspects of its graphical interface, including the design of its operating system (and we suppose that also in Dashboard), Xbox X Series will offer a more in line aspect with what we currently have, as recently leaked, without involving a change in depth:

Another novelty that Matt MacLaurin has offered is that PS5 will include the possibility of customizing the design of the hardware of the console. We don’t know at what depth level, if it will be something similar to the covers that the PS4 offered at its launch, or if we can buy directly personalized consoles in other colors or a combination of both.

« East [hardware] It is also customizable in ways that previous generations were not.[…] There will be a special edition for everyone. «

It is unknown whether this possibility will be available at launch Or the custom consoles will come later when the production of the base model has been standardized, since one of the most important rumors has to do with the ability of Sony to produce a number of console large enough after Covid to satisfy all the demand in the first months after launch.