Harden, with 44 points, leads the NBA show and Tatum silenced Antetokounmpo

03/27/2021 at 12:51 CET

EFE

The figure of the escort James Harden once again stood out as a great scoring protagonist in the NBA day in which the power forward Jayson tatum he won the individual duel against the Greek Giannis Antetokunmpo and the Boston Celtics ended the triumphant streak of the Milwaukee bucks.

While the rest of the favorite teams aimed for victory, led by the Utah Jazz, which consolidate their status as leaders of the league.

Harden scored 44 points and came close to triple-double with the Brooklyn Nets, who defeated at home 111-113 the Detroit Pistons.

In 42 minutes of play Harden added 14 rebounds and eight assists as the attacking leader of the Nets (31-15), who remain second in the Atlantic Division and in the Eastern Conference.

Power forward reserves Blake griffin, who made his debut with the Nets, had 17 points and three rebounds against his former team, who dedicated a tribute video to him on his return to Detroit.

Brooklyn returned to play without their stars, the forward Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and the base Kyrie irving (personal reasons).

Tatum scored 34 points, point guard Marcus Smart had another 23 and the Celtics beat Milwaukee on the road 114-122, which saw the end of the winning streak of eight straight games, the best there was in the NBA.

For the second consecutive game, the Celtics held Antetokounmpo, who could only contribute 16 points, well below his average of 28.6.

The escort Donovan Mitchell He had 35 points as the Jazz’s leading scorer, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-114.

The Jazz posted their eighteenth consecutive home win, leaving their overall mark at 33-11 and 18-2 as a home team, both the best in the league.

The Bahamian pivot DeAndre Ayton He had 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the leader of the Phoenix Suns balanced attack that beat the Toronto Raptors 100-104 on the road and returned to the winning path.

With a run of 100-102 and 2.2 seconds to go, the Hispanic shooting guard Devin Booker he scored the last two personnel shots of the game and secured the victory for the Suns (30-14), who follow leaders of the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference.

The reserve guard-forward Malik Monk he had 32 points as leader of the Charlotte Hornets, who beat the Miami Heat 110-105, in a duel for the leadership of the Southeast Division.

The victory, the third in a row, allows the Hornets to place their mark at 23-21, which consolidates them as leaders and also takes the lead in the three-game series between the two teams.

The Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic He had 37 points and nine rebounds that put him in front of the Denver Nuggets in the game they won on the road 108-113 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the victory, the Nuggets improved their overall record to 27-18 so far in the championship and 15-9 on the road.

For the Pelicans (19-25), the best scorer was the forward Zion Williamson with a double-double of 39 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a ball recovery and two blocks, which in the end were unrewarded.

The guard-forward Norman Powell He debuted with his new team, the Portland Trail Blazers and with 22 points, he helped them win on the road 105-112 to the renewed Orlando Magic, despite the absence of the All-Star point guard. Damian Lillard, injured.

Next to Powell, who was acquired yesterday, Thursday, from the Toronto Raptors, the shooting guard CJ McCollum He also contributed another 22 points that added to the victory of the Trail Blazers (27-18), who continue to share second place in the Northwest Division and fifth in the Western Conference with the Nuggets.

Power forward John collins He had a career-best double-double of 38 points and 12 rebounds for the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Golden State Warriors 108-124 on the road.

The Hawks, who had lost two games in a row, won at Golden State’s home for the first time in eight attempts since a 79-95 victory on February 25, 2011.

The reserve pivot Montrezl harrell (24 points and 10 rebounds) kept his great individual work one more night and this time he had the reward of allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86 and broke a four-game losing streak.

Lithuanian power forward Domantas Sabonis He achieved a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds with the Indiana Pacers, who surprised 94-109 visitors to the Dallas Mavericks, who played without the Slovenian point guard Luka doncic, and broke a streak of three wins in a row.

The Dominican American pivot Karl-Anthony Towns He also contributed a double-double of 29 points, 16 rebounds with eight assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 107-101 in a duel of teams with the worst records in the league.