Harden returns with a very bad game, Durant is the one who solves

Wonderful reaction from the Nets when everything began to paint very black, like the color of their coats. There were up to 17 points of difference in this fifth game in favor of some Bucks who arrived grown, having equaled a 2-0 in their fiefdom and gallant at 2-2 with Irving injured and Harden touched. It was the return of the latter, which forced Kevin Durant not to leave without high-level lieutenants, but the DC tarantula was enough alone in an encounter in which his companion, limping, even weighed him down. It was night and day. Harden, with 1/10 in shots despite playing 46 minutes and with the physical risk that this entails in his muscle injury; Durant, with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to become the only player who has achieved something like this at this stage of the season in all of history.

Nash and Budenholzer played a very short rotation and put aside their superlative wardrobe background. Antetokounmpo was back at a good level, but nothing comparable to what Durant did. For the remains. The starting forward of the Nets was supported in good measure by another of the touches in the physical, Jeff Green (27), and by the person in charge of defending the Greek in the first instance, Blake Griffin (17). Various tasks spiced up by the daggers KD threw at the hoop, mortally wounding the Bucks by Game 6.

They had, however, to do an immense effort for Brooklyn in the second half. The Milwaukee train had escaped them and they had to run a lot to catch up. In the last quarter they tightened the nuts on defense to leave them at 21, the worst score of the four periods, and they prevailed with 114-108 comeback as a final score of the evening.

The defense worked for the Bucks in the first half. After half a quarter the Nets had only achieved 6 points and would be only 15 at the end of it. In attack they lengthened their possessions to find the best option, such as Anteto’s physical superiority in the paint, a good fit from Lopez on the inside or Bryn Forbes’ blocking exits. Durant, already assuming more shots to see that the others could not. At the beginning of the second quarter, with a triple by Khris Middleton (25) in a communication error to mark him, it was 15-32 and 17 ahead, which would be the maximum for the visitors. Later a real recital would begin by Durant, who was the absolute protagonist of the game, but also to highlight the idea of ​​the Nets coaching staff to bring Green and Griffin together on the court, who are a traced profile, seeing that neither Jordan nor Claxton are an option in the painting: winning nexus.

Tucker, who came with the excitement in full swing after the fourth game, saw how Durant vaccinated him and with a double dose. One of the NBA’s deadliest scorers, somewhat underrated in recent years, he brought out everything, including the ability to yield the ball when caught, to jump-start the Nets’ comeback and skyrocket. He missed only 7 shots of the 23 he tried and played the 48 minutes. Superhuman.

Upon returning from the break, with the third quarter underway, the difference remained. 16 was on that stretch. Green, with a couple of shots and a block to Connauhgton, was the one who definitely spurred the public and his teammates to believe they could win. At the end of the third set, with the Barclays Center already on the track, the comeback was unstoppable. It only remained to see where Durant’s numbers were and if there would be a second response from the Bucks, but the team led by Mike Budenholzer once again demonstrated its shortcomings in the important moments and saw the Nets, and especially a Kevin Durant at the highest peak of his excellence, demonstrate why we are the leading candidate for the title by the Eastern Conference side. Durant resolved when, tenths before the end of possession horn sounded, he hit a central triple against Middleton that put them ahead of four with 50 seconds to go, with the only penalty of missing a free throw later and not reaching 50 to make everything more round; as if to ask for something more.