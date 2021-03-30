Harden (44) takes another great game forward and proclaims himself MVP

New game in which the Pistons gave it their all against the Nets and almost took the award. This time, the other way around: the comeback was theirs and just a couple of mistakes at the end, especially in the last play, deprived them of giving the bell. The whole of New York took by two, 111-113, the victory in Detroit with a stratospheric performance by James Harden.

The Nets controlled the game until the last minutes. In the final quarter they came to win by ten. Plumlee and new signing Cory Joseph stepped up at the key moment and put the Pistons fighting for the game. In the absence of a minute, a triple by Jeff Green opened the gap again, five goals, but everything was resolved in the end. Two misses on Plumlee’s personnel line and not taking a shot to tie or win ended Dwane Casey’s options.

James Harden was the king of the game: 44 points (14/30 shooting), plus 14 rebounds and 8 assists. The one who accompanied him best was, curiously, Blake Griffin (17 points), whom the Pistons offered an exit this season to go to the Nets. In the premises the maximum scorer was again Jerami Grant (19 points), although again being too much failure.

Nets without Durant and Irving are second in the Eastern Conference at 31-15 and saving commitments like this one. The Pistons remain in last place at 12-32.