Hard statement from Manny Pacquiao against the WBA

The WBA’s decision not to reinstate Manny pacquiao as world welterweight champion, holding Yordenis Ugás, It has not sat well with the Filipino team, which has issued the following statement.

Would you buy a car used by the WBA?

Over a 12-month period from July 15, 2018 to July 20, 2019, multi-division world champion Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao lit up the welterweight division by knocking out “regular” champion Lucas Matthysse , successfully defending that belt against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (ranked sixth by the WBA when they fought in January 2019), and taking control at weight by defeating then-undefeated “super champion” Keith Thurman, becoming the oldest boxer, at age 40, to win a welterweight title. A few months later, the world stood still as it battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manny (62-7-2, 39 KO), who had been training in his native Philippines for six weeks, recently moved his training camp to Hollywood-based Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club as he prepares for his big Aug. 21 bout with WBC and IBF welterweight unified world champion Errol Spence, Jr. (27-0, 21 KO). Logic would dictate that Manny would enter the ring at T-Mobile Arena to face Spence as the WBA’s ‘super champion’ welterweight champion.

SURPRISE!

On January 29, 2021, without notice or warning, the WBA announced that it had designated Manny as ‘champion in recess’ while promoting ‘regular champion’ Yordenis Ugás to super welterweight champion, the title that Manny won in the ring. , without even fighting for that title. The WBA designates Manny Pacquiao as champion in recess. Ugás has not fought since winning the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title on September 6, 2020. The question arises, what did Manny receive for the hundreds of thousands of dollars he paid in penalty fees to the WBA for sanction his last three title fight victories?

I can tell you what Manny didn’t get: DUE PROCESS AND RESPECT. ” It took him two years to obtain the world title belt that he won inside the ring by beating undefeated Keith Thurman. Hell, Manny only got that belt on Saturday. The WBA never asked about Manny’s title defense plans. The WBA never warned us that Manny’s ‘super champion’ status could be in jeopardy. The WBA never informed us that Manny had been designated the Champion in Recess. We had to read the WBA press release about that on the internet. And speaking of Keith Thurman, the WBA was not concerned about his lack of activity when he spent more than 22 months between title defenses (Danny Garcia on March 4, 2017 and Josesito Lopez on January 26, 2019). Recess is over. The two best fighters in the welterweight division face off. It must be celebrated and duly recognized. The Ring is even recognizing the winner as their welterweight champion. This is not a sanctioning body. It is a used car lot. Take my advice. Before you pay the WBA a penalty fee, kick the tires and read the warranty. Perhaps your new motto should be Caveat Emptor (buyer beware). ‘