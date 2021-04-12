Hard Rock Stadium vaccination center will extend hours and will not request an appointment to immunize against COVID-19

The representative of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Mike Jachles, announced this Sunday a series of changes in the vaccination center of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden that includes: the extension of the hours of attention and the benefit of dispensing with a appointment to be immunized against COVID-19.

“Starting Monday, this will be a no-dating site,” Jachles wrote. “The hours will be extended from 8 in the morning to 10 at night, seven days a week,” added the authority.

Along with the expansion, officials said their goal is to deliver 3,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccines and nearly 2,000 second-dose Pfizer vaccines every day. “This will be a great opportunity for people whose work hours or family hours, who have not been able to receive the vaccine and now can take advantage of that,” said the state authority.

The announcement comes as inclement weather caused federally supported sites, like the one on Miami-Dade College’s north campus, to close early.

The positivity rate for the state currently stands at 7.65%, with more than 7 million people statewide who have already received their vaccinations. They have also decided to further expand age eligibility for the vaccine at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

“We add 16 and 17 year olds, because the vaccine has been approved for that age group, but if you send your teenager here, a parent or legal guardian must accompany you. You must also have a birth certificate or legal documentation that proves that you are the father or mother and the identification of the child ”

