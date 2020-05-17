Ending a collective music career of more than three decades is not an easy task. La Unión, the legendary pop group born in the heat of the Madrid scene that managed to become one of the most successful ensembles on the Spanish music scene throughout the 90s, He ended his career this past Thursday. And the announcement caught all the fans of the band by surprise.

Founded in 1982 by vocalist Rafa Sánchez, bassist Luis Bolín and guitarist Mario Martínez (Íñigo Zabala, keyboard player, would leave the training at the end of the same decade), the training leaves behind him more than two million records sold and unforgettable songs like ‘Wolf Man in Paris’, ‘It was jealousy’ or ‘Living east of Eden’. But far from making this final goodbye by the hand of positive emotions, The news of the dissolution of La Unión has immediately led to a rather ugly situation that has highlighted the tension between its two current members, Rafa Sánchez and Luis Bolín.

The person in charge of issuing the statement with the announcement of the separation of the group, two days ago, was Sánchez, who chose to use an official tone that many immediately dismissed as excessively cold: “I hereby communicate and authorize the dissemination of the circumstance that the La Unión group, that I founded and of which I have been a member since its birth, is dissolving and this will materialize imminently, ceasing their actions and activity as such, “the note began.

Sánchez pointed as a reason for the group’s breakup to the circumstances “that have been brewing for a long time, the two members being fully aware of such evolution”. The coronavirus pandemic, he explained below, had prompted the release of the statement. The vocalist concluded his words by wishing “the best” to his partner and announcing that he would continue his solo career.

As well, Bolín does not seem to have liked the statements made by Sánchez too much, and a few hours after they were published He chose to answer them, completely unexpectedly, on social networks. And it is that the bassist decided to publish a first video on the official Facebook page of the training in which He disagrees with the singer’s statement. “Actually, he has unilaterally decided to abandon the La Unión project”Bolín refers in the images, in which he appears at home looking and speaking directly to the camera.

Bolín, in the first of the videos published on Facebook.

The bassist also ensures to have heard the news “like you, through the media”. After thanking the group’s fans for the support received over so many years, Bolín concluded his message with the following: “I want to send you a message of encouragement and tell you that in this new world, whoever it is, whoever comes, there will be La Unión and you to see it.”

But the thing has not ended here. And is that less than 24 hours ago, Bolín was posting another short video on the same page accompanied by the following comment: “RAFA SANCHEZ You DIDN’T FOUND THE UNION … AND MORE”. In this clip, the musician again alludes to his partner’s words: “Having read Rafa’s statement in its literal form, I have been forced to leave here to give a couple of comments because I sincerely believe that the statement begins with a lack of truth. “

Capture Facebook.

Bolín then goes directly to the vocalist: “Rafa, you never founded La Unión and you couldn’t found it because you weren’t there”. The bassist also reveals having spoken on the phone with Iñigo Zabala, who, supposedly, is also “indignant” with the statements made by Sánchez in the statement. “Of course, if Mario could call, he would also be outraged”he added. The musician ends his statements by informing that tomorrow, Sunday, May 17, he will grant an interview at 9:00 p.m. in which he will present “many of the things that I want to share with you”.