Hard punishment! Sanction to Nicolás Gallo after error in Uruguay-Paraguay



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 4, 2021, 04:32 pm

Conmebol notified the Colombian referees of the sanction after their mismanagement.

This Friday, through an official statement, Conmebol notified the sanction to Colombian referees Nicolás Gallo (VAR) and Miguel Roldán (line assistant), for their mismanagement in the match between Uruguay and Paraguay, which was involved in controversy , after a goal was annulled to the Uruguayan team, of course out of place.

The report from the governing body of South American football says that Gallo and Roldán made “serious mistakes” by invalidating Rodríguez’s goal in the 23rd minute, which is why they were suspended indefinitely.

“The actions of Mr. Nicolás Gallo, VAR referee and Mr. Miguel Roldán, assistant referee, appointed for the match, have been technically analyzed by this Commission, concluding that they have incurred serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their duties. functions, ”the document says.

Thus, Colombians are suspended from their duties in Conmebol competitions indefinitely.

Video of the badly disallowed goal