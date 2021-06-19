Hard punishment for the Ibex, dragged by Acerinox, Acciona and the ‘blue chips’

The IBEX 35 has dropped a 1.8%, up to 9,030.60 points, in a bearish day for world stocks. Within the selective, Acerinox has been the undisputed ‘red lantern’, with cuts of 10%, after Nippon Steel has sold about 8% of its capital. In addition, large values ​​such as Repsol, Telefónica, Santander or BBVA. On the bright side they’ve just held on PharmaMar and Cellnex Telecom. During the week, the Spanish index has cut a 1.9%.

It has also come down strongly Actuate, which has fallen close to 7% after setting the price for the IPO of its renewables subsidiary in the lower part of the range, Acciona Energy, which will start trading shortly in a price range between 26.73 and 29.76 euros per share.

The established non-binding price band represents a market value between 8,800 million and 9,800 million euros.

CENTRAL BANKS WEEK

In Asia, the red numbers have dominated the day. There, the Bank of Japan has kept rates unchanged, At the same time, it has announced an extension for half a year of its incentives to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic.

“For now, the Bank will closely monitor the impact of Covid-19 and will not hesitate to take additional flexibility measures if necessaryIt also expects short and long-term interest rates to remain at their current or lower levels, “the agency said in a statement.

Although, without a doubt, the prominence of the week has been for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and its significant change in monetary bias regarding inflation (it significantly increased its PCE forecast for 2021) and asset purchases (it has begun to discuss tapering).

After assuring for months that the rise in prices will be “transitory”, its president, Jerome Powell, acknowledged on Wednesday that “the changes in demand can be large and rapid, and bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other restrictions could continue to limit how quickly the bid can be adjusted, resulting in increases the possibility that inflation will be higher and more persistent than we expect“.

In this sense, the president of the Fed of St. Louis, James Bullard, commented this Friday that “we anticipated an inflationary impulse, but this has been greater than we initially expected. The discussion about ‘tapering’ is open“His words have not liked the markets.

On the agenda for this Friday, the UK retail sales fell 1.4% in May, figure worse than expected.

QUADRUPLE HOUR WITCH

This Friday the second big due date of the year. The volume of trading in index futures tends to increase significantly in previous sessions, mainly due to the ‘roll’ of open positions towards the next expiration date (September 2021).

Such a day as today Options and futures on indices and stocks expire both in Europe and across the Atlantic, which usually translates into a day of strong volatility, as happened this Friday.

OTHER MARKETS: ATTENTION TO THE DOLLAR

The market closely follows the strong appreciation of the dollar after the meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed). The euro, for its part, remains at a two-month low, depreciates 0.45% and changes to $ 1.1860.

The Petroleum down 1%, to $ 73.66 for Brent and $ 72 for West Texas.

The gold and the silver positions slightly advanced after their last falls, to 1,776 dollars the first and 26.05 dollars the second.

The bitcoin yields 3%, to $ 36,478, and the ethereum 4%, at $ 2,237.

The profitability of 10-year American bond relaxes to 1.46% and the performance of the 10-year Spanish bond it drops slightly to 0.44%.