hard defeat of Zverev and order of unity of Djokovic

The pandemic of coronavirus forced the tennis players to modify their calendars: few movements covered by a semi-frozen ranking, the meticulous choice of tours and the lowest possible risk of catching the virus. That is why More than 30 top 100 – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem stand out – decided to get off the Miami Masters 1000. And although the level dropped considerably, the reality is that an unbeatable opportunity was opened to conquer a tournament of this category, a fact that only one of all the players who are still alive in the tournament could get (Daniil Medvedev).

Medvedev, the main favorite, debuted with a comfortable win. (AFP)

Look also

In that sense, the tournament was leveled down, it was open to the possibility of having a new champion and several players are willing to surprise. In fact, some seeded players fell on their debut on Friday. So much so that Alexander Zverev succumbed to Emil Ruusuvuori (83rd) by 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1, David Goffin (13th) suffered a resounding defeat by 6-3 and 6-1 against James Duckworth ( 104th) and Grigor Dimitrov (16th) gave up 7-5 double against Cameron Norrie (56th). Also, Nikoloz Basilashvili (38th), champion in Doha, quickly said goodbye after losing to Mikael Ymer (95th) and the giant Reilly Opelka (41st) nailed 12 aces, but failed against Alexei Popyrin (86th).

Zverev, champion in Acapulco, lost in his first match in Miami. (Reuters)

On the other hand, Medvedev, current number two in the world ranking, nailed a double 6-2 to Yen-Hsun Lu (1020 °), Felix Auger-Aliassime (18 °) beat Pierre Hughes 6-4 and 6-4 Herbert (74th) and Roberto Bautista Agut (12th) reached the third round thanks to the retirement of South African Lloyd Harris (52nd). Likewise, Jannik Sinner (31st), one of the great promises of tennis, did not give Hugo Gaston (162 °) a chance, who won the gold medal at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Games, and beat him by 6 -2 and 6-2.

Schwartzman wants his first title in Miami. (EFE)

Look also

Diego Schwartzman (9th) will take to the pitch this Saturday In the fifth shift of the day (ESPN 2): he will face the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama (110 °) in search of changing the pale image that he exhibited a week ago at the ATP 500 in Acapulco, when he was fired in the first instance.

Nole did not travel to Miami, but from Monte Carlo he became engaged in the discussion between Pospisil and Gaudenzi. (AFP)

While the tournament is taking place under the normal conditions of the sanitary bubbles that the organization has, there is a conflict of interest between tennis players and ATP managers. Vasek Pospisil, who was the president of the Players Association for several years and resigned to join the union created by Nole, had a discussion of almost two hours with Andrea Gaudenzi, chief executive of the entity that governs this sport, for money earning issues. Consequently, the Serbian asked his colleagues to understand the importance of being united to fight for a common goal. Now, Federer and Nadal bench the Italian manager so the issue seems to go on for a long time.

Concerning matters at hand, I am not in Miami. However Vasek Pospišil is my good friend and I empathize with him wholeheartedly. Players on tour would agree that he is an individual of the highest integrity who cares about the well being of his fellow competitors. 1/2 – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 26, 2021

Look also

ALL THE RESULTS OF THE DAY

James Duckworth 6-3 and 6-1 to David Goffin

Dusan Lajovic 6-2 and 6-3 to Ernesto Escobedo

Taylor Fritz 6-2 and 6-2 to Marcos Giron

Alexei Popyrin 6-4 and 6-2 to Reilly Opelka

Cameron Norrie 7-5 and 7-5 to Grigor Dimitrov

Jan Struff 6-3 and 6-4 to Ricardas Berankis

Mikael Ymer 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4 to Nikoloz Basilashvili

Jannik Sinner 6-2 and 6-2 to Hugo Gaston

Daniil Medvedev 6-2 and 6-2 to Yen-Hsun Lu

Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 and 6-4 to Pierre Hughes Herbert

Karen Khachanov 6-3 and 6-2 to Yannick Hanfmann

Emil Ruusuvuori 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1 to Alexander Zverev

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE