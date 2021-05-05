Hard defeat of Schwartzman in Madrid

Little Schwartzman took a wrong step in Madrid. He dominated on the scoreboard and in the game, but could not contain a great comeback of Aslan karatsev (27º). Lost in three sets in the second round of the Madrid Masters 1000. Debut and farewell for the Argentine in the Spanish capital.

The Russian, executioner of the Peque in Madrid. Photo: EFE.

Look also

The game seemed headed for the Argentine, had won the first set 6-2 playing at a high level, against an opponent who was not comfortable. The start of the second set was ideal for Schwartzman; he broke the Russian’s serve and made it 2-0. So far, the meeting did not seem to bring major inconveniences for Peque.

Look also

However, that was the turning point. Karatsev managed to balance his offensive game with the precision he lacked in the first set.. That’s where it all went uphill for Schwartzman. The Russian recovered the break and managed to keep the service of Peque when he was 5-4, to later take the second set.

Look also

With a disconcerted Schwartzman and without finding the return to the game, the Russian won in confidence and took advantage of two breaks to get five games to zero in the defining set. Peque did not want to surrender, he won his serve and raised two match points, but the third finally gave Aslan Karatsev the victory by 6-2, 4-6 and 1-6 in just under two hours of play.

Great comeback from Aslan Karatsev. Photo: EFE.

The 27-year-old Russian will now face Kasajo Alexander Bublik for the third round. Schwartzman will have to continue working to Get to Roland Garros in the best way, a tournament in which he reached the semifinals last year.

Karatsev is going through a very good 2021. Made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open where he lost to Novak Djokovic, and was consecrated champion in the ATP 500 of Dubai.

Look also

More Latin American action

In another match for the second round, the Chilean Christian Garin beat German Dominik Koepfer by 6-3 and 6-4. He will now face the number three in the world Daniil Medvedev.

On Wednesday’s day, they also face each other for the second round, Argentine Federico Delbonis against local Albert Ramos Viñolas. The Davis Cup champion comes from playing the tournament classification, and hitting the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in the first round.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE