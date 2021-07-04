Hard blow to the technical aspect of IAG, Meliá and NH Hotel for the Delta variant

Increases in cases by the Delta variant and new restrictions on tourists hit tourism-related businesses. The summer seems that it could not be as good as what investors expected just a few weeks ago and airlines and hotels suffer heavy losses that spoil their technical aspect.

Technical analysis

SUPPORT ABANDON

For months that IAG it had been consolidating levels and shaping a symmetrical triangle within a main uptrend. The normal thing is that these figures, within an upward trend, end up defining themselves upwards but in this case we have seen how the lower side of the figure left, which has led the Ibex company’s price to approach the key support that It presents at 1.90 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions converges. Although in the medium term its trend continues to be upward, we will not see a sign of strength again as long as it remains trading below the resistance of 2,437 euros, prices 15% above current prices.

Meliá Hotels It has also complicated its technical aspect by piercing the support of 6.5 and 6.15 euros. As in the case of IAG, the company at least remains trading above the average of 200 sessions and has respected the key support of 6 euros. In the medium and long term, its trend continues to be upward, although in order to be interested in the company we should wait for a close above the annual highs that it presents at 7.40 euros. As long as it remains trading below these prices, the most sensible thing to do would be to stay on the sidelines.

NH Hotel it said goodbye to the consolidation of the last few months by abandoning the support of 3.61 euros. The hotel company has managed to hold onto the average of 200 sessions, although its technical aspect, as in IAG and Meliá Hotels, has been significantly complicated. In the short term, we must bear in mind that it could rebound, although this would not improve its technical aspect. For this we should wait for it to exceed 4.35 euros, annual maximums. To do this, it should rise by about 20% from the current listing prices.