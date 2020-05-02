– Three people at the German soccer club Cologne tested positive for coronavirus, which is the latest blow to the hopes of the Bundesliga, which was looking to resume the campaign this month.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Colony did not identify the people who contracted the condition COVID-19, nor did it specify whether they were footballers.

None of the three people showed symptoms, and all will spend 14 days in isolation at home, the club said.

This week, tests have been carried out on players, coaches and employees of the Bundesliga, with a view to the expected resumption, first of the full squad training and after the matches. Colonia reported that its players and staff underwent analysis last Thursday.

German teams operate limited training hours, dividing players into small groups. If German soccer actually resumes this month – something that still depends on the approval of federal and state politicians – the decision would be weeks ahead of other European countries.

Tim Meyer, who chairs the German football league’s task force on the coronavirus, said positive tests will not undermine the league’s stance.

“We now see in daily life that our concept recognizes and reduces risks at an early stage,” Meyer said in a statement released on the Colonia website.

“We will always be in close contact with the health authorities and medical experts. We are convinced that, with our concept, we can allow players to practice their profession with the best possible protection against infection.”

A player from another Bundesliga team, Paderborn, tested positive for coronavirus in March. Other cases have arisen in the Second Division.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad