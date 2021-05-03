Hard arbitration act against Soldier

05/03/2021 at 10:42 AM CEST

The expulsion of Soldier yesterday afternoon could have important disciplinary consequences for the Granada striker. The collegiate Diaz de Mera His expulsion is thus recorded in the minutes:

Other incidents: (Player: Roberto Soldado Rillo) Once sent off, when he was leaving the field of play he addressed my assistant number 1 in the following terms: “You are shits”

Other incidents: (Player: Roberto Soldado Rillo) Once sent off and off the field of play when he was heading to the locker room, he kicked the VAR review monitor.

The worst case scenario would put us in a maximum penalty of five games. Four for considering his reaction to the assistant as an insult, which brings us to article 94 and which reads the following:

“Insults, verbal offenses and insulting attitudes.

Insulting, offending or addressing in abusive terms or attitudes to the main referee, assistants, fourth referee, managers or sports authorities, unless it constitutes a more serious offense, will be sanctioned with suspension from four to twelve games & rdquor;

To this sanction would be added the one relating to conduct contrary to good sports order due to his reaction to the VAR monitor, which would mean one more game.

The best-case scenario would happen because the Committee viewed your reaction to the assistant as disparaging. In that case, he could stay in two or three games according to article 117, which reads the following:

“Addressing the referees, managers or sports authorities in terms or with attitudes of contempt or disregard provided that the action does not constitute a more serious offense, will be sanctioned with suspension of two to three games or for a period of up to one month & rdquor ;. To this would be added the other party for contrary conduct contained in article 122.

Possible sanction to Cádiz and Cervera due to delayed start and rest

But the record also confirms Diaz de Mera notes Cádiz’s delay in going out onto the field both before the game and at half-time.

5.- OTHER OBSERVATIONS OR EXTENSIONS TO THE PREVIOUS

Other incidents: The duration of the break was 17 minutes, due to the delay of the visiting team in leaving the changing rooms, despite being told again on several occasions that they were going out onto the pitch, by one of my assistants.

Other incidents: The match started 3 minutes late due to the delay in leaving the visiting team’s changing rooms, despite being repeatedly warned by one of my assistants.

This situation can lead to a financial fine for Cádiz and even a penalty for a Alvaro Cervera according to article 85 which reads the following:

“When a team shows up at the sports facilities with notorious unjustified delay, but despite the delay, this circumstance does not prevent the celebration of the match, or when it is delayed in its departure to the field of play, both at the start of the match and in the second half, a fine of up to 3,000 euros will be imposed on the club. In the case of the first of the infractions provided for in this article, those directly responsible will also be suspended or disabled for up to two months, while the second of them will be considered as an incorrect performance of the first coach of the offending team. , which may lead to his expulsion from the field of play and will be sanctioned with suspension from 1 to 3 games & rdquor;