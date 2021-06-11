hard and cold like metal

Summer is coming and with it the high temperatures. And it is that the air conditioning and the mid-morning showers help to cope with the drink, we are not always the ones who have the worst time, but our computer. That is why have a tower with good ventilation It has become one of the basic for all users, especially gamers.

Reason why today we delve you in greater detail on the recently presented Nfortec Nekkar, some towers that combine design, robustness and functionality with a design of three front fans that will allow us to maintain a constant flow of air within our equipment, thus covering all the basic needs of any user.

Specifications Nfortec Nekkar

Format

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX

Materials

SPCC steel and tempered glass

Dimensions

415 x 220 x 483 mm

Weight

5.95 kg

Fans

·Three 120mm ARGB front fans (included)

·One 120mm ARGB rear fan (included)

Connectors

2x USB 3.0 and two 3.5 mm jack inputs (Audio and Microphone)

Others

ARGB LED driver; mesh front; upper, lower and front dust filters

Compatibility and expansion

·CPU heatsink: Up to 170 millimeters (not included)

·Graphics card: Up to 340 millimeters (not included)

·Power supply: ATX format up to 230 millimeters (not included) placed on the bottom

·Fans: Front space for three 120-millimeter or two 140-millimeter fans; rear for a 120 millimeter fan; and higher for two 120mm or two 140mm fans (not included)

·Storage: x7 expansion bays and space for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives

Price

From 79.95 euros

Starting with its design, we cannot avoid stopping at its front face, since it is a steel grid panel that will extend from top to bottom of the box, creating a unique aesthetic while optimizing the inflow. of air and the dust filter is hidden. And it is that without a doubt, on a personal level, this design is one of the greatest attractions of this tower, with finishes that will allow us to keep a certain sobriety while creating unique light effects, with an aesthetic that fits with complete ease in any setup.

So, on this occasion, we had the opportunity to test the Nekkar «Gun-Metal & Black», a combination of dark gray metallic finishes with black details and finishes that undoubtedly give it a rugged and sober character, as well as elegant, maintaining those gaming lines so sought after by users.

As we see in its specifications, this box will have a large internal space, mainly focused on air flow optimization, with the inclusion of up to three and air vents and the ability to install up to 7 120mm fans. In fact, the Nfortec Nekkar is already equipped with three front fans and a rear fan, all of them with ARGB lighting already connected to the tower controller, configurable through its remote control or our board’s own software. base.

A ventilation that will be completed in the lower and upper parts of the tower, where we can find some lifting legs with padding that will allow the box to be raised slightly to take advantage of its lower ventilation grill as well as allow us to access and extract its dust filters; and a second flimsy and magnetized filter in the upper part, which will allow us to remove and place it with extreme ease.

Ending with a last look at the exterior, located at the top of the tower, we can find quick access to the main functionalities of turning the tower on and off, the Reset button, and a powerful extra connectivity section with two ports USB 3.0 and a double 3.5mm jack output to connect speakers or headphones and microphones.







Going inside this way, the first thing to highlight is undoubtedly the presence of a hinged side door for access to the interior of the tower, which will allow us greater ease when cleaning, assembling or updating components. And it is that we find a compatible space for motherboards E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX and it is slightly smaller in size than other towers of a similar format, without sacrificing its configuration options.

Specifically, we can place graphics cards up to 340 mm or Cooler with a maximum height of 170 mm. Its lower independent bay accommodates power supplies up to 230mm and has 7 expansion slots. In addition, it has a bay in which you can install 3.5 ”or 2.5” mechanical hard drives. Finally, it is worth highlighting the possibility of installing a 120mm liquid cooling at the rear, up to 280mm at the top or up to 360mm at the front.

The same way, its independent lower semi-fairing It will allow us to separate the spaces for the power supply and the hard drives, thus isolating the heat expelled by the source, and largely avoiding its transfer to the rest of the components. On the other hand, this fairing also offers us a new help when it comes to hiding most of the wiring, allowing us to maintain a more efficient space when expanding components, and the very “cleaning” of the internal design.

In addition, a simple detail that has pleasantly surprised us about the Nekkar, is that we will have a couple of small grooves finished in a soft foam designed to place, raise and hold the power supply, allowing an easier installation avoiding that it is move, while improving the air flow of it. As well as the fact that HDD and SSD mounting spaces are removable, leaving more freedom for source wiring.







In addition, another thing that we will also notice (and appreciate) at the time of its assembly, is that The Nfortec Nekkar has the main connections for the fans already pre-installed, so that just by opening the second side of the box we will have quick access to connect the main accessories and enjoy the lighting experience of it. In addition, the use of a common control center for lighting will greatly facilitate the installation of new fans, greatly expanding the sockets available on the motherboard.

Generally speaking, Nekkar presents himself as a high-quality tower that will more than meet all the basic points to meet the needs of any user, with a wide expandability, great ease of assembly and updating, and a design that stands out from any configuration thanks to its RGB lighting effects and unique color finishes.

All this while maintaining one of the basic points of the brand, with a price that, although it is slightly higher on this occasion, remains within quite acceptable ranges.

And it is already available for purchase, currently we can find the Nfortec Nekkar through the official website of the brand under its two variants of White and gray, and Gun-Metal and black, with a recommended price of 89.95 euros. Although as usual, we can also get it through other distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.

Review 0

Build quality9

Expansion possibilities9

Installation and assembly 9.5