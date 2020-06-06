The computer security company ESET, warned that sources from different countries have reported that cases of grooming (that is, harassment and sexual abuse of adults by children through social networks) have increased during the current quarantine period. Along with the increase in Internet traffic, during the period of confinement there was also an increase in the number of reported grooming cases.

In Argentina, for example, according to the Buenos Aires Tutelary Public Ministry (MPT), complaints of grooming cases increased 30%. In Spain, for its part, the Civil Guard detected a 507% growth in the traffic of pedophile videos. Hyperconnectivity increases the risk of exposure, which led different countries to develop campaigns to prevent grooming during the quarantine.

Thus, in Argentina, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights undertook the task of disseminating various teaching guides that address the problem of grooming in order to raise awareness and prevent these situations in the context of social isolation. Similar is the case in Spain, where from IS4K released an action guide on cyberbullying for parents and educators.

This problem was also addressed in Chile in times of pandemic. The dissemination of information about this problem remains scarce in relation to the number of crimes and the level of knowledge of the average citizen.

It is for this reason that Daniela Dupuy, in charge of the fiscal unit specialized in computer crimes and contraventions of the Argentine public prosecutor, pointed out that in her procedural manual to combat cybercrime in quarantine, crimes such as grooming (harassment and sexual abuse) of children and adolescents through cyber means) are not new, although every hour they become more technical and specialized based on changes in the behavior of societies and technologies. “Training is a key factor to accompany and protect those who are at our side. Beyond this context of isolation, children are exposed daily to being victims of grooming. Fluent communication with them is very important to prevent this type of case “, commented Camilo Gutierrez, Head of the Research Laboratory of ESET Latin America.

To work on these issues with the little ones, Digipadres, an initiative promoted by ESET that seeks to accompany parents and teachers in the care of children on the Internet, brings information and content to protect them without having to be a technology expert.

