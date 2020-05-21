The health plan operator Hapvida expects the claim level to be stable this year and is not seeing significant changes in the level of customer default, despite the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic on the economy.

The company reported a 56% growth in the operating result measured by Ebitda on the night before, driven by acquisitions that it expects to continue expanding synergies capture in the coming months as it implements its management system.

“The expectation is for stability throughout the year of our accident levels, because on the one hand we have less pressure from elective surgeries now, but on the other hand we are creating a surgeries backlog for the third quarter,” said Hapvida’s president, Jorge Fontoura Koren de Lima, in a conference call with analysts.

“Over time this will be diluted … so there should be stability in the year,” he added. In the first quarter, the loss ratio of the operator that went public two years ago fell 1.6 percentage points over the same period in 2019, to 55.4%, excluding SUS.

Hapvida’s shares were up more than 3% at 2:20 pm, while the Ibovespa appreciated 1.5%.

The executive said that the company, which has already invested around 70 million reais in actions to combat the new coronavirus, is seeing signs that the peak of the pandemic is near, but gave no details.

“We are already seeing signs that this may be happening in some of our regions of operation. We are very optimistic that the event may be on a downward curve and we are discussing plans to demobilize some places,” said Lima on the conference call.

Hapvida operates mainly in the Northeast and in the States of Pará and Amazonas. The company has made acquisitions and has recently expanded to the Southeast, Midwest and South, expanding its physical presence to 12 states.

The company ended the first quarter with 39 own hospitals and 2,754 beds, compared to 26 hospital units and 1,823 beds in March 2019. And the financial director, Bruno Cals de Oliveira, said that the company currently has 3,090 beds, 854 of which ICU.

Cals said during the conference call that the average adjustment to be applied to the prices of the company’s plans will be 8.8%, which would be 3 to 4 points below the average of the company’s main rivals, which sells corporate and individual plans.

This difference, according to the president of Hapvida, will allow the group to maintain an aggressive commercial posture, gaining market share at a time when the private medicine sector reports idleness because of the crisis, since surgeries and other procedures are no longer performed with people afraid of becoming infected with the virus.

Asked about the costs of hospitalization of patients with Covid-19, Lima, who was also infected by the virus, said that the values ​​rose to about 10 thousand reais compared to almost 9 thousand at the beginning of the epidemic. He said, also without giving details, that the figure grew with the “implementation of new protocols and therapeutic options that are giving more survival” to patients.

